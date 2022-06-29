DR Covid Hot Spot, Updating Omicron Vax,World Covid Stats

An expert advisory vaccine panel for the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) on Tuesday voted in favor of recommending updated COVID-19 vaccines specifically designed to combat the omicron variant.
- Among the voting members of the FDA’s Vaccines and Related Biological Products Advisory Committee (VRBPAC), 19 voted in favor of recommending an omicron-specific booster while two voted against the endorsement.
- The FDA is not required to follow the committee’s recommendations, though the agency usually does.
Several members of the vaccine panel reasoned that the likely benefits of an omicron-specific vaccine — possibly a bivalent shot — outweighed the possible risks.
Still some debate: During the meeting, however, members brought up several possible points of contention regarding the recommendation.
Some members argued that approaching the COVID-19 pandemic like it was the flu with seasonal boosters was not the right path, pointing out that the SARS-CoV-2 virus has been shown to mutate faster than the influenza virus.
WORLD COVID STATS
Coronavirus Cases:
550,867,196
|Country,
Other
|Total
Cases
|New
Cases
|Total
Deaths
|New
Deaths
|Total
Recovered
|New
Recovered
|Active
Cases
|Serious,
Critical
|Tot Cases/
1M pop
|Deaths/
1M pop
|Total
Tests
|Tests/
1M pop
|Population
|World
|550,867,196
|+155,828
|6,354,142
|+358
|526,471,077
|+129,361
|18,041,977
|36,677
|70,671
|815.2
|1
|USA
|89,030,727
|1,041,354
|84,708,599
|3,280,774
|3,247
|265,878
|3,110
|1,049,949,529
|3,135,527
|334,855,823
|2
|India
|43,436,433
|525,077
|42,808,666
|102,690
|698
|30,873
|373
|861,489,400
|612,314
|1,406,939,847
|3
|Brazil
|32,207,082
|670,900
|30,764,923
|771,259
|8,318
|149,412
|3,112
|63,776,166
|295,864
|215,558,993
|4
|France
|30,825,789
|149,443
|29,563,776
|1,112,570
|869
|470,191
|2,279
|271,490,188
|4,141,082
|65,560,209
|5
|Germany
|28,048,190
|141,022
|26,605,100
|1,302,068
|928
|332,657
|1,673
|122,332,384
|1,450,884
|84,315,733
|6
|UK
|22,661,542
|180,128
|22,132,387
|349,027
|146
|330,372
|2,626
|522,526,476
|7,617,679
|68,593,922
|7
|Russia
|18,424,105
|381,002
|17,851,282
|191,821
|2,300
|126,142
|2,609
|273,400,000
|1,871,851
|146,058,664
|8
|S. Korea
|18,349,756
|+10,437
|24,537
|+7
|18,193,548
|+8,423
|131,671
|59
|357,300
|478
|15,804,065
|307,731
|51,356,763
|9
|Italy
|18,343,422
|168,234
|17,401,738
|773,450
|237
|304,276
|2,791
|226,630,862
|3,759,301
|60,285,377
|10
|Turkey
|15,096,696
|99,015
|14,993,993
|3,688
|975
|175,256
|1,149
|162,743,369
|1,889,272
|86,140,770
|11
|Spain
|12,734,038
|107,906
|12,218,358
|407,774
|339
|272,149
|2,306
|471,036,328
|10,066,875
|46,790,722
|12
|Vietnam
|10,744,854
|43,087
|9,665,972
|1,035,795
|21
|108,449
|435
|85,826,548
|866,259
|99,077,293
|13
|Argentina
|9,367,172
|129,070
|9,152,810
|+5,262
|85,292
|344
|203,550
|2,805
|35,716,069
|776,114
|46,019,115
|14
|Japan
|9,283,083
|+17,709
|31,246
|+107
|9,106,459
|+13,748
|145,378
|50
|73,846
|249
|56,383,196
|448,525
|125,708,093
|15
|Netherlands
|8,171,396
|22,362
|8,061,347
|87,687
|46
|474,802
|1,299
|21,107,399
|1,226,452
|17,210,128
|16
|Australia
|8,092,783
|+38,718
|9,836
|+59
|7,812,823
|270,124
|108
|310,220
|377
|73,894,947
|2,832,606
|26,087,264
|17
|Iran
|7,237,156
|141,386
|7,062,198
|33,572
|196
|84,029
|1,642
|52,298,398
|607,222
|86,127,272
|18
|Colombia
|6,151,354
|139,970
|5,965,083
|46,301
|342
|118,387
|2,694
|35,422,380
|681,729
|51,959,592
|19
|Indonesia
|6,084,063
|156,728
|5,912,025
|15,310
|2,771
|21,786
|561
|100,661,561
|360,451
|279,265,716
|20
|Poland
|6,013,859
|116,420
|5,335,655
|561,784
|408
|159,247
|3,083
|36,466,340
|965,629
|37,764,343
|21
|Mexico
|5,986,917
|+20,959
|325,638
|+42
|5,176,091
|+9,119
|485,188
|4,798
|45,486
|2,474
|16,484,158
|125,239
|131,622,055
|22
|Portugal
|5,154,296
|24,082
|4,688,406
|441,808
|61
|508,428
|2,375
|43,527,258
|4,293,600
|10,137,707
|23
|Ukraine
|5,017,038
|108,638
|4,906,367
|2,033
|177
|116,102
|2,514
|19,521,252
|451,751
|43,212,419
|24
|DPRK
|4,735,120
|+5,980
|73
|4,723,810
|+7,130
|11,237
|182,098
|3
|26,003,081
|25
|Malaysia
|4,560,583
|35,758
|4,497,078
|27,747
|37
|137,411
|1,077
|60,910,353
|1,835,242
|33,189,269
|26
|Thailand
|4,520,220
|+2,569
|30,637
|+14
|4,466,557
|+1,984
|23,026
|1,496
|64,439
|437
|17,270,775
|246,206
|70,147,640
|27
|Austria
|4,403,444
|18,768
|4,293,115
|91,561
|47
|483,448
|2,061
|190,225,970
|20,884,647
|9,108,412
|28
|Israel
|4,328,741
|10,946
|4,252,314
|65,481
|275
|464,158
|1,174
|41,373,364
|4,436,346
|9,326,000
|29
|Belgium
|4,225,222
|31,903
|4,119,552
|73,767
|57
|361,447
|2,729
|34,415,556
|2,944,080
|11,689,749
|30
|South Africa
|3,993,004
|101,745
|3,879,002
|12,257
|192
|65,682
|1,674
|25,708,720
|422,888
|60,793,223
|31
|Chile
|3,973,291
|58,459
|3,634,782
|280,050
|182
|204,367
|3,007
|40,363,202
|2,076,087
|19,441,964
|32
|Canada
|3,932,678
|41,881
|3,557,419
|333,378
|230
|102,416
|1,091
|62,248,644
|1,621,096
|38,399,107
|33
|Czechia
|3,931,585
|+1,181
|40,316
|+2
|3,886,280
|+99
|4,989
|7
|365,783
|3,751
|55,528,369
|5,166,191
|10,748,416
|34
|Switzerland
|3,741,859
|13,984
|3,641,748
|86,127
|49
|426,167
|1,593
|21,360,334
|2,432,765
|8,780,270
|35
|Taiwan
|3,728,363
|+42,204
|6,533
|+85
|2,687,285
|+72,810
|1,034,545
|155,983
|273
|20,939,717
|876,053
|23,902,340
|36
|Philippines
|3,702,319
|60,531
|3,634,596
|7,192
|443
|32,916
|538
|30,732,875
|273,238
|112,476,610
|37
|Greece
|3,644,889
|30,206
|3,494,866
|119,817
|95
|353,118
|2,926
|85,098,827
|8,244,392
|10,322,026
|38
|Peru
|3,617,629
|213,475
|3,380,150
|+860
|24,004
|139
|106,766
|6,300
|31,415,559
|927,159
|33,883,697
|39
|Denmark
|3,010,904
|6,454
|2,987,158
|17,292
|12
|516,212
|1,107
|127,651,019
|21,885,438
|5,832,692
|40
|Romania
|2,919,461
|65,739
|2,847,139
|6,583
|58
|153,793
|3,463
|23,470,942
|1,236,415
|18,983,059
|41
|Sweden
|2,515,769
|19,060
|2,489,566
|7,143
|7
|246,058
|1,864
|18,653,548
|1,824,437
|10,224,278
|42
|Iraq
|2,343,265
|25,237
|2,307,273
|10,755
|15
|55,773
|601
|18,752,988
|446,349
|42,014,222
|43
|Serbia
|2,027,606
|16,125
|2,003,585
|7,896
|8
|233,931
|1,860
|9,890,552
|1,141,104
|8,667,531
|44
|Bangladesh
|1,969,361
|29,145
|1,907,067
|33,149
|1,249
|11,726
|174
|14,319,368
|85,261
|167,946,739
|45
|Hungary
|1,928,125
|+3,042
|46,647
|+21
|1,871,930
|+2,686
|9,548
|5
|200,602
|4,853
|11,394,556
|1,185,492
|9,611,670
|46
|Slovakia
|1,795,398
|+522
|20,146
|+2
|1,771,495
|+211
|3,757
|5
|328,533
|3,686
|7,175,104
|1,312,945
|5,464,891
|47
|Jordan
|1,698,316
|14,068
|1,683,746
|502
|124
|163,233
|1,352
|16,858,371
|1,620,339
|10,404,224
|48
|Georgia
|1,659,371
|16,839
|1,637,293
|5,239
|417,560
|4,237
|16,920,079
|4,257,727
|3,973,970
|49
|Ireland
|1,587,385
|7,437
|1,554,255
|25,693
|28
|314,503
|1,473
|12,377,825
|2,452,371
|5,047,288
|50
|Pakistan
|1,535,144
|+541
|30,393
|+1
|1,498,981
|5,770
|100
|6,692
|132
|28,974,223
|126,301
|229,407,014
|51
|Norway
|1,445,824
|3,280
|1,433,575
|8,969
|20
|262,619
|596
|11,002,430
|1,998,481
|5,505,396
|52
|Singapore
|1,425,171
|1,410
|1,330,376
|93,385
|9
|239,860
|237
|24,098,157
|4,055,779
|5,941,684
|53
|New Zealand
|1,330,538
|+8,062
|1,449
|+12
|1,287,734
|+5,732
|41,355
|265,996
|290
|7,281,427
|1,455,674
|5,002,100
|54
|Kazakhstan
|1,306,471
|+110
|13,663
|1,292,340
|+42
|468
|24
|67,965
|711
|11,575,012
|602,157
|19,222,594
|55
|Hong Kong
|1,241,435
|9,399
|1,201,187
|30,849
|2
|162,967
|1,234
|50,415,048
|6,618,120
|7,617,729
|56
|Morocco
|1,209,302
|16,104
|1,171,180
|22,018
|293
|32,010
|426
|11,902,771
|315,062
|37,779,113
|57
|Bulgaria
|1,171,235
|37,249
|1,073,969
|60,017
|26
|171,116
|5,442
|10,098,967
|1,475,451
|6,844,666
|58
|Croatia
|1,146,183
|16,059
|1,126,421
|3,703
|8
|282,657
|3,960
|4,933,292
|1,216,585
|4,055,034
|59
|Finland
|1,133,597
|4,832
|1,100,379
|28,386
|21
|203,965
|869
|11,040,907
|1,986,559
|5,557,805
|60
|Lebanon
|1,109,423
|10,463
|1,087,587
|11,373
|186
|164,000
|1,547
|4,795,578
|708,903
|6,764,792
|61
|Cuba
|1,105,967
|8,529
|1,097,258
|180
|23
|97,762
|754
|13,852,049
|1,224,448
|11,312,895
|62
|Lithuania
|1,067,419
|+378
|9,173
|+1
|1,038,300
|19,946
|2
|403,263
|3,465
|10,007,012
|3,780,578
|2,646,953
|63
|Tunisia
|1,046,703
|28,670
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|29
|86,762
|2,376
|4,658,280
|386,126
|12,064,131
|64
|Slovenia
|1,036,653
|6,651
|1,022,315
|7,687
|13
|498,510
|3,198
|2,682,187
|1,289,820
|2,079,505
|65
|Belarus
|982,867
|6,978
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|104,082
|739
|13,220,483
|1,400,007
|9,443,154
|66
|Nepal
|979,607
|11,952
|967,426
|229
|32,462
|396
|5,755,558
|190,726
|30,177,165
|67
|Uruguay
|957,629
|7,331
|944,959
|5,339
|18
|273,794
|2,096
|6,114,822
|1,748,277
|3,497,627
|68
|UAE
|942,253
|2,313
|922,518
|17,422
|93,038
|228
|169,563,554
|16,742,654
|10,127,639
|69
|Mongolia
|928,013
|2,179
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|192
|274,309
|644
|4,030,048
|1,191,230
|3,383,097
|70
|Bolivia
|923,523
|+1,402
|21,953
|882,604
|+565
|18,966
|220
|77,030
|1,831
|2,705,422
|225,656
|11,989,135
|71
|Panama
|917,912
|8,352
|895,040
|14,520
|16
|206,290
|1,877
|6,553,197
|1,472,758
|4,449,610
|72
|Costa Rica
|904,934
|8,525
|860,711
|35,698
|52
|174,480
|1,644
|4,659,757
|898,445
|5,186,467
|73
|Ecuador
|901,739
|35,705
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|759
|49,614
|1,965
|2,470,170
|135,911
|18,174,921
|74
|Guatemala
|901,300
|18,516
|853,369
|29,415
|5
|48,526
|997
|4,892,473
|263,412
|18,573,475
|75
|Latvia
|835,152
|+617
|5,860
|+2
|825,407
|+271
|3,885
|9
|452,698
|3,176
|7,319,943
|3,967,812
|1,844,831
|76
|Saudi Arabia
|793,729
|9,205
|774,954
|9,570
|143
|22,115
|256
|43,377,709
|1,208,622
|35,890,228
|77
|Azerbaijan
|793,176
|9,717
|783,298
|161
|76,854
|942
|6,956,005
|673,992
|10,320,608
|78
|Sri Lanka
|664,098
|16,521
|647,023
|554
|30,757
|765
|6,486,117
|300,402
|21,591,476
|79
|Paraguay
|655,532
|18,963
|624,673
|11,896
|6
|89,719
|2,595
|2,646,163
|362,167
|7,306,475
|80
|Kuwait
|643,004
|2,555
|635,767
|4,682
|5
|146,272
|581
|8,198,200
|1,864,942
|4,395,955
|81
|Bahrain
|622,261
|1,492
|606,291
|14,478
|9
|342,095
|820
|10,009,864
|5,503,034
|1,818,972
|82
|Myanmar
|613,577
|19,434
|592,536
|1,607
|11,129
|352
|8,361,645
|151,661
|55,133,907
|83
|Dominican Republic
|603,256
|4,383
|595,317
|3,556
|26
|54,525
|396
|3,469,885
|313,623
|11,063,875
|84
|Palestine
|584,243
|5,356
|577,938
|949
|17
|109,474
|1,004
|3,078,533
|576,848
|5,336,821
|85
|Estonia
|580,114
|+801
|2,591
|+3
|522,265
|+506
|55,258
|3
|436,732
|1,951
|3,408,629
|2,566,147
|1,328,306
|86
|Venezuela
|525,827
|5,730
|518,287
|1,810
|33
|18,596
|203
|3,359,014
|118,794
|28,276,046
|87
|Moldova
|519,741
|11,563
|504,142
|4,036
|49
|129,438
|2,880
|3,216,305
|801,001
|4,015,356
|88
|Egypt
|515,645
|24,613
|442,182
|48,850
|122
|4,857
|232
|3,693,367
|34,789
|106,166,054
|89
|Cyprus
|504,717
|1,072
|124,370
|379,275
|60
|412,079
|875
|9,477,138
|7,737,658
|1,224,807
|90
|Libya
|502,138
|6,430
|490,973
|4,735
|101
|71,157
|911
|2,477,219
|351,040
|7,056,791
|91
|Ethiopia
|488,108
|7,535
|459,816
|20,757
|46
|4,047
|62
|5,050,713
|41,874
|120,616,290
|92
|Honduras
|426,879
|10,905
|132,498
|283,476
|105
|41,780
|1,067
|1,398,601
|136,885
|10,217,342
|93
|Armenia
|423,243
|8,629
|412,661
|1,953
|142,303
|2,901
|3,109,931
|1,045,623
|2,974,237
|94
|Réunion
|422,769
|812
|418,572
|3,385
|10
|465,607
|894
|1,603,660
|1,766,153
|907,996
|95
|Oman
|390,244
|4,260
|384,669
|1,315
|2
|72,747
|794
|25,000,000
|4,660,328
|5,364,429
|96
|Qatar
|381,269
|679
|375,627
|4,963
|135,789
|242
|3,641,934
|1,297,075
|2,807,805
|97
|Bosnia and Herzegovina
|378,577
|15,805
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|116,833
|4,878
|1,790,560
|552,586
|3,240,327
|98
|Kenya
|332,898
|5,652
|323,455
|3,791
|3
|5,932
|101
|3,750,796
|66,832
|56,122,517
|99
|Zambia
|325,498
|4,003
|320,330
|1,165
|1
|16,773
|206
|3,546,519
|182,754
|19,405,928
|100
|Botswana
|321,968
|2,739
|313,576
|5,653
|1
|131,637
|1,120
|2,026,898
|828,697
|2,445,886
|101
|North Macedonia
|313,708
|9,322
|303,738
|648
|150,589
|4,475
|2,069,218
|993,286
|2,083,204
|102
|Albania
|279,167
|3,498
|273,842
|1,827
|97,218
|1,218
|1,844,561
|642,355
|2,871,560
|103
|Algeria
|266,062
|6,875
|178,518
|80,669
|6
|5,857
|151
|230,861
|5,082
|45,423,002
|104
|Nigeria
|256,958
|3,144
|250,177
|3,637
|11
|1,188
|15
|5,279,608
|24,411
|216,281,502
|105
|Zimbabwe
|255,520
|5,553
|248,534
|1,433
|12
|16,709
|363
|2,392,701
|156,463
|15,292,462
|106
|Luxembourg
|254,697
|1,085
|246,610
|7,002
|394,148
|1,679
|4,284,586
|6,630,474
|646,196
|107
|Uzbekistan
|240,667
|+98
|1,637
|237,995
|+54
|1,035
|23
|6,990
|48
|1,377,915
|40,018
|34,432,178
|108
|Montenegro
|239,552
|2,725
|235,702
|1,125
|6
|381,316
|4,338
|2,494,840
|3,971,259
|628,224
|109
|Mozambique
|227,725
|2,212
|225,092
|421
|13
|6,902
|67
|1,346,194
|40,802
|32,993,607
|110
|China
|225,605
|+24
|5,226
|219,915
|+47
|464
|1
|157
|4
|160,000,000
|111,163
|1,439,323,776
|111
|Laos
|210,278
|+20
|757
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|28,093
|101
|1,233,207
|164,754
|7,485,155
|112
|Kyrgyzstan
|201,053
|2,991
|196,406
|1,656
|131
|29,839
|444
|1,907,195
|283,055
|6,737,884
|113
|Iceland
|192,991
|153
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|2
|558,360
|443
|1,966,798
|5,690,324
|345,639
|114
|Martinique
|192,506
|957
|104
|191,445
|8
|513,778
|2,554
|828,928
|2,212,321
|374,687
|115
|Afghanistan
|182,403
|+51
|7,722
|164,413
|+48
|10,268
|1,124
|4,485
|190
|1,002,096
|24,640
|40,668,691
|116
|Maldives
|181,586
|305
|163,687
|17,594
|25
|324,583
|545
|2,213,831
|3,957,199
|559,444
|117
|El Salvador
|169,646
|4,141
|159,993
|5,512
|8
|25,896
|632
|2,284,873
|348,773
|6,551,173
|118
|Namibia
|169,076
|4,061
|164,452
|563
|64,232
|1,543
|1,058,913
|402,284
|2,632,255
|119
|Guadeloupe
|168,714
|955
|2,250
|165,509
|19
|421,511
|2,386
|938,039
|2,343,574
|400,260
|120
|Uganda
|167,511
|3,621
|100,401
|63,489
|10
|3,446
|74
|2,761,806
|56,818
|48,608,288
|121
|Trinidad and Tobago
|166,900
|4,005
|156,174
|6,721
|18
|118,496
|2,843
|771,140
|547,496
|1,408,484
|122
|Ghana
|165,749
|1,449
|162,744
|1,556
|1
|5,122
|45
|2,473,202
|76,427
|32,360,526
|123
|Brunei
|159,591
|225
|157,667
|1,699
|1
|357,992
|505
|717,784
|1,610,121
|445,795
|124
|Jamaica
|142,626
|3,121
|90,762
|48,743
|47,752
|1,045
|1,128,473
|377,817
|2,986,824
|125
|Cambodia
|136,272
|+10
|3,056
|133,206
|10
|7,933
|178
|2,988,516
|173,970
|17,178,323
|126
|Rwanda
|130,902
|1,459
|45,522
|83,921
|9,633
|107
|5,553,288
|408,644
|13,589,551
|127
|Cameroon
|120,068
|1,931
|117,791
|346
|13
|4,310
|69
|1,751,774
|62,883
|27,857,545
|128
|Malta
|102,023
|740
|95,265
|6,018
|4
|229,845
|1,667
|1,961,533
|4,419,091
|443,877
|129
|Angola
|99,761
|1,900
|97,149
|712
|2,859
|54
|1,499,795
|42,980
|34,895,568
|130
|DRC
|91,082
|1,371
|50,930
|38,781
|959
|14
|846,704
|8,916
|94,966,022
|131
|French Guiana
|86,911
|401
|11,254
|75,256
|1
|276,743
|1,277
|644,972
|2,053,730
|314,049
|132
|Malawi
|86,448
|2,645
|83,046
|757
|67
|4,299
|132
|591,591
|29,416
|20,111,189
|133
|Senegal
|86,289
|1,968
|84,299
|22
|4,897
|112
|1,112,190
|63,122
|17,619,785
|134
|Barbados
|83,975
|473
|82,427
|1,075
|291,506
|1,642
|703,509
|2,442,121
|288,073
|135
|Ivory Coast
|83,049
|805
|82,036
|208
|3,001
|29
|1,545,816
|55,856
|27,674,901
|136
|Suriname
|80,864
|1,369
|49,575
|29,920
|135,435
|2,293
|238,016
|398,642
|597,067
|137
|Channel Islands
|79,677
|179
|77,821
|1,677
|450,041
|1,011
|1,252,808
|7,076,252
|177,044
|138
|French Polynesia
|73,268
|649
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|7
|257,866
|2,284
|284,132
|139
|Eswatini
|73,091
|1,416
|71,630
|45
|11
|61,732
|1,196
|1,035,603
|874,656
|1,184,012
|140
|Guyana
|67,221
|1,251
|65,141
|829
|84,652
|1,575
|658,476
|829,225
|794,086
|141
|Fiji
|65,558
|865
|63,587
|1,106
|72,094
|951
|562,812
|618,923
|909,341
|142
|Madagascar
|65,381
|1,398
|63,286
|697
|6
|2,246
|48
|464,751
|15,969
|29,104,103
|143
|New Caledonia
|64,201
|313
|62,842
|1,046
|9
|220,662
|1,076
|98,964
|340,144
|290,947
|144
|Belize
|63,572
|679
|61,885
|1,008
|6
|154,317
|1,648
|576,016
|1,398,240
|411,958
|145
|Sudan
|62,551
|4,951
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|1,363
|108
|562,941
|12,269
|45,881,590
|146
|Bhutan
|59,729
|21
|59,657
|51
|75,752
|27
|2,303,734
|2,921,755
|788,476
|147
|Mauritania
|59,569
|982
|58,292
|295
|12,176
|201
|864,070
|176,620
|4,892,259
|148
|Cabo Verde
|59,416
|403
|57,752
|1,261
|23
|104,610
|710
|401,416
|706,748
|567,976
|149
|Syria
|55,925
|3,150
|52,756
|19
|3,049
|172
|146,269
|7,973
|18,344,564
|150
|Gabon
|47,824
|305
|47,343
|176
|20,525
|131
|1,601,355
|687,281
|2,329,986
|151
|Papua New Guinea
|44,711
|662
|43,982
|67
|7
|4,816
|71
|249,149
|26,838
|9,283,475
|152
|Seychelles
|44,521
|167
|43,905
|449
|447,196
|1,677
|99,556
|153
|Curaçao
|44,127
|277
|43,567
|283
|3
|266,749
|1,674
|496,693
|3,002,527
|165,425
|154
|Andorra
|43,774
|153
|43,192
|429
|14
|564,753
|1,974
|249,838
|3,223,300
|77,510
|155
|Burundi
|42,542
|38
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|3,378
|3
|345,742
|27,454
|12,593,730
|156
|Aruba
|40,595
|221
|39,905
|469
|1
|377,046
|2,053
|177,885
|1,652,193
|107,666
|157
|Mauritius
|38,427
|1,002
|36,692
|733
|30,116
|785
|358,675
|281,103
|1,275,957
|158
|Mayotte
|37,523
|187
|2,964
|34,372
|131,254
|654
|176,919
|618,855
|285,881
|159
|Togo
|37,361
|275
|36,999
|87
|4,312
|32
|751,867
|86,782
|8,663,886
|160
|Guinea
|36,597
|442
|36,113
|42
|8
|2,644
|32
|660,107
|47,696
|13,839,888
|161
|Bahamas
|35,902
|817
|34,228
|857
|89,597
|2,039
|241,422
|602,495
|400,704
|162
|Tanzania
|35,366
|841
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|7
|560
|13
|63,111,484
|163
|Faeroe Islands
|34,658
|28
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|5
|703,987
|569
|778,000
|15,803,051
|49,231
|164
|Lesotho
|33,938
|699
|24,155
|9,084
|15,597
|321
|431,221
|198,175
|2,175,963
|165
|Isle of Man
|33,821
|108
|26,794
|6,919
|393,606
|1,257
|150,753
|1,754,452
|85,926
|166
|Haiti
|31,470
|837
|29,855
|778
|2,695
|72
|132,422
|11,339
|11,678,489
|167
|Mali
|31,160
|737
|30,327
|96
|1,455
|34
|700,142
|32,704
|21,408,621
|168
|Cayman Islands
|27,171
|28
|8,553
|18,590
|1
|404,006
|416
|222,773
|3,312,413
|67,254
|169
|Benin
|27,122
|163
|25,506
|1,453
|5
|2,127
|13
|604,310
|47,384
|12,753,515
|170
|Saint Lucia
|26,984
|380
|26,492
|112
|145,629
|2,051
|209,102
|1,128,494
|185,293
|171
|Somalia
|26,803
|1,350
|13,182
|12,271
|1,598
|80
|400,466
|23,875
|16,773,370
|172
|Congo
|24,128
|385
|20,178
|3,565
|4,169
|67
|347,815
|60,096
|5,787,698
|173
|Timor-Leste
|22,954
|133
|22,809
|12
|16,776
|97
|269,827
|197,199
|1,368,296
|174
|Solomon Islands
|21,237
|149
|16,357
|4,731
|1
|29,483
|207
|5,117
|7,104
|720,321
|175
|Burkina Faso
|20,853
|382
|20,439
|32
|946
|17
|248,995
|11,297
|22,041,031
|176
|Gibraltar
|19,306
|104
|16,579
|2,623
|573,372
|3,089
|534,283
|15,867,750
|33,671
|177
|Nicaragua
|18,491
|225
|4,225
|14,041
|2,727
|33
|6,781,026
|178
|Grenada
|18,270
|232
|17,920
|118
|4
|160,887
|2,043
|170,378
|1,500,361
|113,558
|179
|Liechtenstein
|17,860
|85
|17,647
|128
|465,771
|2,217
|102,174
|2,664,598
|38,345
|180
|Tajikistan
|17,786
|125
|17,264
|397
|1,785
|13
|9,962,896
|181
|San Marino
|17,767
|115
|17,332
|320
|4
|521,439
|3,375
|152,231
|4,467,790
|34,073
|182
|South Sudan
|17,722
|138
|15,630
|1,954
|1
|1,547
|12
|410,280
|35,819
|11,454,267
|183
|Equatorial Guinea
|16,034
|183
|15,742
|109
|5
|10,729
|122
|338,231
|226,321
|1,494,474
|184
|Bermuda
|15,957
|138
|15,568
|251
|258,116
|2,232
|945,090
|15,287,524
|61,821
|185
|Djibouti
|15,690
|189
|15,427
|74
|15,435
|186
|305,941
|300,968
|1,016,523
|186
|Samoa
|14,906
|29
|1,605
|13,272
|4
|74,148
|144
|155,081
|771,428
|201,031
|187
|Dominica
|14,852
|68
|14,554
|230
|205,305
|940
|210,195
|2,905,614
|72,341
|188
|CAR
|14,649
|113
|6,859
|7,677
|2
|2,932
|23
|81,294
|16,270
|4,996,472
|189
|Monaco
|12,887
|57
|12,653
|177
|4
|323,843
|1,432
|77,770
|1,954,315
|39,794
|190
|Tonga
|12,301
|12
|12,120
|169
|113,821
|111
|535,009
|4,950,441
|108,073
|191
|Gambia
|12,002
|365
|11,591
|46
|4,704
|143
|155,686
|61,019
|2,551,434
|192
|Greenland
|11,971
|21
|2,761
|9,189
|4
|210,147
|369
|164,926
|2,895,216
|56,965
|193
|Yemen
|11,824
|2,149
|9,108
|567
|23
|380
|69
|265,253
|8,521
|31,129,967
|194
|Vanuatu
|11,206
|14
|11,126
|66
|34,867
|44
|24,976
|77,712
|321,392
|195
|Saint Martin
|10,668
|63
|1,399
|9,206
|7
|266,867
|1,576
|112,382
|2,811,307
|39,975
|196
|Sint Maarten
|10,580
|86
|10,459
|35
|10
|241,321
|1,962
|62,056
|1,415,446
|43,842
|197
|Caribbean Netherlands
|10,373
|35
|10,261
|77
|388,400
|1,311
|30,126
|1,128,019
|26,707
|198
|Eritrea
|9,796
|103
|9,679
|14
|2,688
|28
|23,693
|6,502
|3,643,865
|199
|Niger
|9,031
|310
|8,628
|93
|1
|348
|12
|254,538
|9,810
|25,945,864
|200
|Antigua and Barbuda
|8,625
|141
|8,426
|58
|1
|86,649
|1,417
|18,901
|189,885
|99,539
|201
|Guinea-Bissau
|8,348
|171
|8,105
|72
|6
|4,052
|83
|143,249
|69,527
|2,060,333
|202
|Comoros
|8,100
|160
|7,933
|7
|8,937
|177
|906,373
|203
|Sierra Leone
|7,695
|125
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|927
|15
|259,958
|31,324
|8,299,011
|204
|Liberia
|7,493
|294
|5,747
|1,452
|2
|1,415
|56
|139,824
|26,414
|5,293,654
|205
|Chad
|7,425
|193
|4,874
|2,358
|428
|11
|191,341
|11,021
|17,361,446
|206
|St. Vincent Grenadines
|7,014
|111
|6,641
|262
|62,828
|994
|100,219
|897,706
|111,639
|207
|British Virgin Islands
|6,941
|63
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|1
|226,608
|2,057
|104,909
|3,425,041
|30,630
|208
|Turks and Caicos
|6,211
|36
|6,128
|47
|4
|156,224
|906
|521,408
|13,114,873
|39,757
|209
|Sao Tome and Principe
|6,043
|73
|5,950
|20
|26,593
|321
|29,036
|127,778
|227,238
|210
|Saint Kitts and Nevis
|5,992
|43
|5,862
|87
|111,074
|797
|97,132
|1,800,541
|53,946
|211
|Cook Islands
|5,774
|1
|5,764
|9
|328,143
|57
|19,618
|1,114,912
|17,596
|212
|Palau
|5,220
|6
|4,564
|650
|1
|285,792
|328
|60,524
|3,313,660
|18,265
|213
|St. Barth
|4,630
|6
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|465,935
|604
|78,646
|7,914,461
|9,937
|214
|Anguilla
|3,456
|9
|3,426
|21
|4
|226,341
|589
|51,382
|3,365,119
|15,269
|215
|Kiribati
|3,236
|13
|2,665
|558
|3
|26,290
|106
|123,087
|216
|Nauru
|3,173
|+393
|12
|3,161
|289,534
|9,575
|873,711
|10,959
|217
|Saint Pierre Miquelon
|2,767
|1
|2,449
|317
|1
|482,224
|174
|24,026
|4,187,173
|5,738
|218
|Falkland Islands
|1,807
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|490,899
|8,632
|2,345,015
|3,681
|219
|Montserrat
|1,016
|8
|1,007
|1
|203,281
|1,601
|13,641
|2,729,292
|4,998
|220
|Diamond Princess
|712
|13
|699
|0
|221
|Wallis and Futuna
|454
|7
|438
|9
|41,847
|645
|20,508
|1,890,312
|10,849
|222
|Macao
|189
|83
|106
|283
|6,151
|9,223
|666,908
|223
|Micronesia
|38
|33
|5
|324
|21,923
|186,711
|117,417
|224
|Vatican City
|29
|29
|0
|36,025
|805
|225
|Marshall Islands
|18
|18
|0
|300
|59,983
|226
|Western Sahara
|10
|1
|9
|0
|16
|2
|626,492
|227
|Niue
|10
|9
|1
|6,068
|1,648
|228
|MS Zaandam
|9
|2
|7
|0
|229
|Tuvalu
|3
|3
|248
|12,081
|230
|Saint Helena
|2
|2
|0
|327
|6,113
|Total:
|550,867,196
|+155,828
|6,354,142
|+358
|526,471,077
|+129,361
|18,041,977
|36,677
|70,671.1
|815.2