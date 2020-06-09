By Loshaun Dixon

After a trouncing at the polls on Friday, leader of the St. Kitts Nevis Labour Party (SKNLP) Dr. Denzil Douglas announced they cannot accept the results of the elections citing alleged irregularities.

In the elections held Friday Team Unity led by Prime Minister Dr. Timothy Harris won nine of the 11 seats with two going to the SKNLP.

Dr. Douglas in a post-election address said that he was “deeply disturbed that the hope, prosperity, and opportunity that lay in wait under a NextGen SKN Labour Party has been hijacked in large measure by the many irregularities and anomalies that took place in our electoral and voting processes in the years, months, weeks and days leading to the general election.”

He said he cannot in good conscience concede the election.

“Along with the prejudicial environment that sought to give our competitors an unfair advantage, the Unity administration committed many irregularities which limited the rights of citizens in the voting process.”

Dr. Douglas said they were collating the reports from polling agents and will make another announcement.

“There have been serious, significant irregularities in the process which we believe have affected the results. The will of the people is the only source of authority of government and no right-thinking person can objectively declare that Election 2020 was run based on the standards, principles and ethics of good governance.

“For these reasons, the St. Kitts-Nevis Labour Party cannot accept the election results. We are in the process of examining and compiling evidence with a view to taking serious action on these matters in the future. I, therefore, reserve my congratulations until these matters have been duly resolved.”

He urged party supporters to remain proud of their work during the election.

“I say hold strain. We have a righteous wind at our backs. Let us continue to trust that God will see us through and work everything out for our good. During these perilous times, the St. Kitts-Nevis Party stands resolute and unswerving in our commitment to doing all the good we can do, which is our sacred mission. We have every intention to continue to pursue our people empowerment agenda.”

The former prime minister noted that he was satisfied with the slate of candidates the party was able to put forward and the campaign they had run.

“I can say with utmost conviction that I am proud of our NextGen candidates who each represented what was best in all of us, with hearts for the people and love of service. I am proud of the campaign that we ran, where we took the time to engage in serious reflection, to apply the lessons of the past and to listen to what the people of St. Kitts and Nevis said that they wanted and expected of their leaders.”