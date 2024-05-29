Dr. Douglas Discusses Opportunities For Investment And Growth In St. Kitts And Nevis With UAE Representative

- Advertisement -

St. Johns, Antigua – Senior Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs and Investments et al, the Right Honourable Dr. Denzil Douglas met with Omar Shehadeh, Special Envoy of the United Arab Emirates (UAE) Minister of Foreign Affairs to the Caribbean and Pacific States on Monday, May 27, during a bilateral meeting to discuss mutual cooperation and the UAE’s support for the development of St. Kitts and Nevis.

During the meeting, Dr. Douglas expressed his heartfelt gratitude to the UAE for its generous provision of two desalination plants, a vital contribution that will enhance the water security of the twin-island Federation. These plants are expected to have a profound impact on the country’s ability to provide clean and reliable water to the populace.

Dr. Douglas also extended his appreciation for the UAE’s unwavering support in aiding St. Kitts and Nevis’ transition to a modern economy. He emphasised the importance of this partnership in fostering sustainable development and technological advancements within the nation.

Highlighting the longstanding relationship between the two countries, Dr. Douglas proudly noted that St. Kitts and Nevis was among the first members of the Caribbean Community (CARICOM) to establish a permanent diplomatic presence in the UAE. This pioneering move has paved the way for closer ties and collaborative efforts in various sectors, including trade, tourism, and education.

The meeting concluded on a positive note, with both parties reaffirming their commitment to furthering their partnership and exploring new avenues for cooperation. Dr. Douglas said that the government of St. Kitts and Nevis looks forward to continued collaboration with the UAE, aiming to achieve shared goals and mutual prosperity.