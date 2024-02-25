Dr. Drew Arrives In Guyana For CARICOM Heads Meeting Starting Today.

- Advertisement -

The 46th regular meeting of the Conference of CARICOM heads of government will start today Sunday, February 25 at the National Cultural Centre in Georgetown, Guyana, at 5 pm. It is expected that issues like the current state of anarchy in Haiti and the Guyana-Venezuela border dispute will be discussed.

President of Guyana Dr Mohamed Irfaan Ali, will deliver the feature address. Dr Carla Barnett, CARICOM Secretary-General, and Roosevelt Skerrit from Dominica, who is the outgoing chairman of CARICOM will also address the gathering.

The CARICOM chairman, as lead head of government with responsibility for Agriculture and Food and Nutrition Security in the CARICOM Quasi Cabinet, will update the meeting on the Community’s 25 by 2025 initiative to tackle the rising food import bill and improve intra-regional trade.

The heads of government of the Caribbean Community (CARICOM) from February 25- 28, 2024 will discuss CARICOM Single Market and Economy (CSME), climate change, regional security, agriculture and food and nutrition security and regional integration.

The situation in Haiti and border issues; regional transportation; financial matters, including replenishment of the CARICOM Development Fund (CDF); global and hemispheric issues including developments in the Middle East; reparations; and the 2024 ICC Men’s T-20 Cricket World Cup.

Prime Minister of St Kitts and Nevis, Terrence Drew, arrived with his delegation on Saturday. “We were greeted by Guyana minister of local government and regional development Anand Persaud and other key officials with a Guard of Honour Ceremony upon arrival,” prime minister Drew said.

Prime Minister Gaston Browne of Antigua arrived in Guyana Saturday, accompanied by ambassador to CARICOM Dr Clarence Henry said that heads will also discuss the Guyana-Venezuela border issue along with the Belize-Guatemala demarcation claim.

Heads of government will hold discussions with the meeting’s special guest, His Excellency Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva, president of Brazil, as well as with other high-level guests. The United States is also sending a representative, Linda Thomas-Greenfield, Representative of the US to the United Nations.

