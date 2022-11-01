Dr. Drew Discusses Federation’s Star Power with UK Film Company

by Eulana Weekes

St. Kitts and Nevis (WINN): The Prime Minister of the Federation of St. Kitts and Nevis, Hon. Dr. Terrance Drew met with officials of the UK based MSR Media to discuss film production that has been taking place in the Federation over the past year.

MSR was represented by Director Phillipe Martinez and Actress Elizabeth Hurley. According to Prime Minister Drew, “Mr Martinez credited nationals who have been employed with their production team in filming. He applauded the newly created Ministry of the Creative Economy, which he said he will rely on going forward in terms of policy directives with respect to collaborating with his production team and the talent pool in the Federation.”

MSR Media has recently completed filming “Christmas in the Caribbean”, a romantic movie shot in St.Kitts. It was written by Nathalie Cox and Phillipe Martinez. Starring in the film are Caroline Quentin, Edoardo Costa, Nathalie Cox and Elizabeth Hurley.

According to MSR’s website, the company produced six films during the first 18 months of its establishment in St.Kitts and Nevis, thus becoming the pioneer and leader of the country’s film industry.

The films produced thus far in the Federation include One Year Off, Mama, Assailant, A Week in Paradise, The Island, Us or Them, First Law and Christmas in the Caribbean.