Dr. Drew Engages With St. Kitts And Nevis Nationals Studying In Kaohsiung Following Sister-City Signing

Kaohsiung, Taiwan – Following the historic signing of the sister-city agreement between Basseterre City in St. Kitts and Nevis and Kaohsiung City in the Republic of China (Taiwan), Prime Minister, the Honourable Dr. Terrance Drew, took the opportunity to engage with nationals who are currently studying in Kaohsiung.

Prime Minister Dr. Drew met with the students to learn about their experiences and how they are coping with their studies and life in Kaohsiung. The interaction provided a platform for the students to share their academic and personal journeys, discussing both the challenges and triumphs they have encountered.

The Prime Minister expressed his genuine interest in their well-being and progress, emphasising the importance of their education and its potential impact on the development of St. Kitts and Nevis. Both Dr. Drew and the students shared a delightful time exchanging stories about life in Kaohsiung and back home in St. Kitts and Nevis.

Dr. Drew highlighted the significance of their studies and how the knowledge and skills they are acquiring can benefit their homeland. He encouraged the students to continue their hard work and dedication, assuring them of the government’s support in their educational endeavours.

The students, in turn, expressed their gratitude for the opportunity to study in Taiwan and shared how their experiences in Taiwan have broadened their perspectives and equipped them with valuable skills. They also discussed their aspirations and how they plan to contribute to the growth and development of St. Kitts and Nevis upon their return.

Prime Minister Dr. Drew said that this engagement underscores the commitment of the Government of St. Kitts and Nevis to its citizens abroad and the importance of education in building a sustainable future for the twin-island Federation. The interaction between Prime Minister Dr. Drew and the students was a heartwarming reminder of the strong bonds that unite the people of St. Kitts and Nevis, regardless of where they are in the world.