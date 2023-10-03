Dr. Drew Gives Nursing Students Masterclass In Resuscitation.

- Advertisement -

Prime Minister and Minister of Health, Dr. Terrance Drew, recently donated CPR resuscitation training equipment to the Nursing Educations Departmetn at the Clarence Fitzroy Bryant College (CFBC).

Recognizing the importance of maintaining high standards in healthcare education, the CFBC Division of Health Science and the St. Kitts-Nevis Student Nurses Association joined forces to seek donations to buy equipment to improve CPR training in the Nursing Education Department.

Their request for support was made through Ms. Marshalette Smith, who was at that time the Academic Advisor and now serves as the Dean of the Division.

Prime Minister Drew was able to help with the acquisition of a new Cardiopulmonary Resuscitation (CPR) training kit and Intravenous (IV) Training Arms for the Nursing Education Department at CFBC.

During the equipment handing-over ceremony, earlier today, Monday 2nd October 2023, Prime Minister Drew emphasized the significance of these resources, stating, “I came basically to make a presentation of simulation equipment so that our nurses who are in training can learn effectively and through international standards, how do you revive a patient, how do you find a vein, how do you set up a drip system. This type of training is critical if we are to continue to produce quality nurses here as we seek to continue to improve our healthcare delivery.”

Expressing gratitude on behalf of the college, Dean Marshalette Smith remarked, ” Life is important and here at the Clarence Fitzroy Bryant College, all nursing students actively learn basic life support and for that CPR equipment is very important.

“We are truly thankful to the Prime Minister and his office for the donation of our CPR mannequins as well as our IV cannulation system for our students. It is critical for our students to practice at international standards to be able to recognize deterioration in signs of life and to intervene accordingly.”

Photo SKNIS. Dr. Drew instructs a nursing student in the finer points of delivering an electroshock to an infant with cardiac arrest.

Dr. Drew’s didn’t just donate the equipment. After the ceremony he gave the students a hands-on demonstation by illustrating the use of the equipment and testing their knowledge and skills.

Source: SKNIS.