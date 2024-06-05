Dr. Frank A. Laws Appointed As A Special Envoy For Health Care

- Advertisement -

Basseterre, St. Kitts – Prime Minister of St. Kitts and Nevis, the Honorable Dr. Terrance Drew, in his commitment to advancing medical services and the overall health care sector, is pleased to announce the appointment of Dr. Frank A. Laws as Special Envoy for Health Care.

“Dr. Frank Laws has made an indelible mark in his chosen field of medicine. We are pleased that he has agreed to share his expertise and collaborate with us, especially at a time when our health sector transformation is gaining significant momentum,” said Dr. Drew.

Dr. Frank A. Laws, a distinguished son of the soil, has pursued an illustrious academic and professional journey. From Basseterre High School, he advanced to the University of the West Indies, the University of Virginia, the University of Texas-Houston Medical School, the University of South Carolina, and Tufts University School of Medicine. Dr. Laws is recognized by the U.S. News and World Report/Castle Connolly as a Top Cardiac Specialist in the United States.

Prime Minister Drew, who also serves as the Minister of Health, added that Dr. Laws’ extensive experience and dedication to medical excellence will be invaluable as the government continues to work to enhance the health care services and improve health outcomes for all.