Federation Prime Minister Dr Timothy Harris has tabled the second reading of a bill that would limit the tenure of a prime minister to two terms in office.

Speaking in Parliament, the Harris noted that establishing fixed leadership terms for the holder of the office of prime minister would “promote democracy by furthering succession planning and ensuring that the head of government serves the will of the people rather than only the interests of a few”.

Historic bill

He said the bill was ‘a historic one’ because “it represents the first real attempt to bring constitutional change since the Independence Constitutional Order of 1983”.

During his presentation, the prime minister pointed to United States of America, stating that the country – long regarded as the beacon of democracy – has a constitutional term-limit for election to the office of president of the United States.

Harris stressed the importance of looking “beyond the prism of party confines”, saying that this would help to build “a better St Kitts and Nevis by strengthening overall governance”.