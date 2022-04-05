Dr Harris warns of the price of disunity

- Advertisement -

By Loshaun Dixon

Prime Minister of St Kitts and Nevis Dr Timothy Harris is warning that the people will have the final say, and there could be a price to be paid if members of his coalition aim to destroy the unity the people twice voted for.

Speaking at the People Labour Party (PLP)’s convention, Dr Harris said his party was born in the era when the country wanted and needed unity.

“That is what we consider at the fulcrum and at the heart of our mobilisation. Unifying people, bringing people together, because we are one people.”

He said some people have no respect for others, noting that “some only want to see you at election time”, but for the PLP it is the daily interaction with the people.

“We must continue to set aside political differences to deliver for the people of this country.

For us, unlike for some people, unity is imperative for our country. Unity is not a choice, it is what we have to do

He asserted that the people will not go back to a time of tribalism.

“If you are under unity and believe in unity, you shouldn’t feel insecure because one of your partners is out there working bringing people together, filling in the gap and the void, because whoever emerges as the unity candidate will benefit from the overwhelming support of the PLP

Dr Harris said his party has accepted there will be differences, and will tolerate that in the context of learning to live with one another.

“Unity has been one of the best instruments for marshalling the talents, dreams and aspirations of our people. My advice is: we must never let selfish, personal ambitions fully consume our personality that we intentionally or inadvertently divide our people.”

He added that unity must be the central organising philosophy in “our small country” and warned destroyers of unity will feel the wrath of the people.

“We will not go back to the period and dispensation which we have rejected. History is replete with lessons, and if we do not learn from it, we will make a mess of the present.

“My message to those who wish to destroy the unity of our people is that our people will not go back to the tribalism of the past, and we the people of St Kitts and Nevis, at home and abroad, will ensure that our unity remains. In modern times, all are one. Different colours, one people, one country.”

The prime minister told party supporters that the PLP has no ambition to contest the election alone.

“PLP is saying that we will work with all interested parties interested in unity to ensure that together as one people we can take St Kitts and Nevis forward and make it our Garden of Eden.”

Dr Harris urged all to recommit to the task at hand, and that failure to do so “will incur the wrath of the people of St Kitts and Nevis”.

“If they mash up our unity, you will punish them, for it is a vote for unity you gave in 2015 and gave again in 2020, and I will stand with you and for you on the journey to consolidate the people’s unity.

“There have been issues that have been raised, and yes, these are issues as a cabinet and as a country, that have to be addressed maturely and respectfully. The issues that have been raised are not beyond resolution, but they have to be resolved properly.”

“We are unconcerned about petty political games. We are different, we welcome all, whether you are poor or rich, black or white, we welcome you. We are concerned with the future of our country, the development of our country as the very best.”

Deputy Prime Minister and Leader of the People’s Action Movement, Shawn Richards, this week took a somewhat different tone from his party’s convention, while disclosing that a letter was sent to the PM’s office on Monday requesting a meeting, but that he is yet to receive a response.

“We intend to have a frank discussion with the Prime Minister as to what the issues are, and try our best to see if those issues can be resolved. If at the end of the day those issues cannot be resolved, we have to look at the other options which are available to us.

“If none of this happens, it means we would have to take drastic and serious actions to indicate the status quo cannot continue.”