BASSETERRE, St. Kitts — Chief Medical Officer in the Ministry of Health, Dr. Hazel Laws, outlined in detail the travel entry COVID-19 protocols for the reopening of the Federation’s borders on October 31.

During her presentation on October 28 at the Robert L. Bradshaw International Airport during the Cabinet walk through to observe the retrofitting work, Dr. Laws said that “incoming passengers will be queued ahead of approaching the medical screening unit.”

“In the medical screening unit there are four port health counters,” said Dr. Laws. “Port health surveillance officers will recheck the health data which was submitted prior to arrival. They will then conduct a focused health assessment of the passenger along with a temperature check.

“If a passenger is A-symptomatic that is without COVID-like symptoms,” said Dr. Laws, “The passenger will be allowed to exit the medical screening area and move to immigration. “Then they progress downstairs to customs. They will be free to leave the airport via COVID-19 approved ground transportation.

“If the passenger has symptoms, for example, coughing, sneezing or even a temperature or fever, the passenger will be directed to one of three testing boots, where the appropriate nasopharyngeal sample will be taken and sent to our local laboratory for testing,” said Dr. Laws.

“After having their sample taken, the individual will be directed to one of the two isolation rooms in the isolation section on the ramp,” said Dr. Laws. “There the passenger will be isolated, evaluated and triaged by the medical team. The passenger will then be transferred directly from the isolation room and unit via appropriate transportation either to the COVID-19 ward at JNF Hospital or the accommodation sites where they would have appropriate quarantine areas.”