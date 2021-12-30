The Omicron variant of COVID-19 has been discovered in St Kitts and Nevis and is being spread among the population, Chief Medical Officer (CMO) Dr Hazel Laws confirmed today.

Dr Laws revealed that on December 22, the federation sent off a small package to CARPHA, and they had just received results of genomic sequencing.

“Two of the three samples returned positive for the Omicron variant of concern. When we looked at the data for these two cases, we have objective evidence that the Omicron variant is in circulation in the federation…”

“We have two variants in circulation, the Omicron and Lambda.”

The Lambda variant has been in circulation for the past seven months.

Dr Laws noted that the federation is currently in the fourth wave of COVID-19. This wave started last Friday.

“If you have been monitoring the information provided by the Ministry of Health, you would recognise there is an uptick – a surge – in the number of newly diagnosed cases each day.”