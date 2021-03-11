Dr. Laws says, 3,699 people vaccinated in St. Kitts; 1,477 in Nevis.

BASSETERRE, St. Kitts — Since the launch of the National COVID-19 Vaccination Roll-Out and Awareness Campaign on February 22, 5,176 persons have been vaccinated, according to Chief Medical Officer Dr. Hazel Laws. She said 15.67 percent of the target population have received their first dose.

In St. Kitts, 3,699 people have received their first dose; while in Nevis 1,477 have been vaccinated.

Dr. Laws said that anyone between the ages of 18 and 80 can access the vaccines at any health centre across the Federation. Vaccinations are now being offered at the Newtown Health Centre on Saturday mornings.

“Once you are more than 18 years to 80 years of age you can walk freely into any health centre and request this vaccine,” said Dr. Laws. “If you are 80 or over, we recommend that you go to your regular physician, be evaluated, and get the nod of approval that you can proceed to have the vaccine.”

Dr. Laws added that persons working in the private sector, in particular persons who are serving the public and who are at risk of contracting COVID-19 need to be vaccinated. She said civil servants interacting with the public need to be vaccinated.

“If you are a customer service representative, if you are a cashier, if you are working in one of the utility companies and you have to serve the general public, you are at risk of being exposed to the virus and you are a candidate for vaccination,” said Dr. Laws. “Persons with chronic medical conditions are also candidates to be vaccinated. Persons with diabetes, hypertension, asthma, heart disease, kidney disease, arthritis, and persons taking medication can take the vaccine.

“If you have any of these chronic medical conditions, you can take the vaccine, and this list is not exhaustive,” she said. “If you have any questions, you can call your regular physician, get that nod of approval, and you can go to the nearest health centre to access this vaccine.”