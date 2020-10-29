BASSETERRE, St. Kitts — As the Federation of St. Kitts and Nevis prepares to open its borders, Chief Medical Officer Dr. Hazel Laws gave an update on the ongoing plans.

Dr. Laws stated that the Ministry of Tourism, the St. Kitts Tourism Authority, the Nevis Tourism Authority, and members of the National COVID-19 Task Force, have conducted a series of stakeholder meetings with the management of participating hotels.

They also conducted a series of site visits to all of the participating hotels to evaluate and assess the protocols and package of services that will be offered to the high-risk tourists.

“The goal is to offer these services with minimum risk of transmission of the virus within these hotel properties,” she said. “In essence, these hotels are ready for our reopening.”

Dr. Laws said that the St. Kitts and Nevis Health Mobile Application is also ready. She added that the Robert Llewellyn Bradshaw International Airport will also be ready by October 31.

The Chief Medical Officer said that the various entities are doing their part to reopen the borders safely. She noted however that everyone has a role to play in the safe reopening of the borders.

“As individuals, we have a responsibility to prevent the spread of the virus by adhering to the measures we have now gotten used to,” said Dr. Laws. “These include the wearing of the face mask, hand hygiene, sanitation, making sure those high touch areas are clean, physical distancing, ensuring that we maintain a physical distance of at least 3.3 feet from others when in public spaces, social distancing, and avoiding mass gatherings.”

Dr. Laws said that everyone should continue to follow the science and work together to prevent a second lockdown.

“Let us continue to work together to fight the COVID-19 virus and rebuild our economy. #togetherwecan,” concluded Dr. Laws.