Dr. Mutryce Williams Officially Appointed As St. Kitts And Nevis’ Permanent Representative To The United Nations

Basseterre, St. Kitts – Dr. Mutryce Williams, a daughter of the soil, has been officially appointed as the new Permanent Representative to the United Nations (UN) for St. Kitts and Nevis.

Dr. Williams, a distinguished National Security and International Relations Specialist, presented her credentials to António Guterres, UN Secretary-General during a brief and significant ceremony at the UN Headquarters in New York, U.S.A, on Monday, January 15, 2024, marking a significant milestone in her illustrious career.

Dr. Williams’ journey to this esteemed position is marked by a series of remarkable achievements and contributions. As a former civil servant, she has served across multiple ministries within the Government of St. Kitts and Nevis. Her roles have ranged from a Business and Marketing Specialist on the St. Kitts Sugar Manufacturing Transition Management Team to the National Coordinator for the UNESCO Youth Poverty Alleviation through Heritage and Tourism Project.

Renowned for her academic prowess, Dr. Williams holds a Doctorate in Public Policy Administration from Walden University, specializing in Terrorism, Mediation and Peace, and Homeland Security Policy and Coordination. Her groundbreaking dissertation led to her induction into the Hall of Fame for International Women in Emergency Management (InWEM).

Dr. Williams’ political acumen is equally impressive. As a revered professor of politics and a seasoned political strategist, she has served as a Senior Political Advisor to Prime Minister, the Honourable Dr. Terrance Drew. Her commitment to education and female political leadership has been recognized globally, with features in prestigious publications and research papers.

In addition to her professional endeavours, Dr. Williams is a passionate community advocate, women’s rights activist, and cultural preservationist. Her extensive volunteer work, including the Agnes A. Williams Aspire and Achieve Scholarship, underscores her dedication to empowering the next generation.

Prime Minister Dr. Drew, expressed that both the government and the citizens of St. Kitts and Nevis are eagerly anticipating Dr. Williams’ tenure at the United Nations. They are assured of her capabilities to effectively advocate for the nation’s interests and uphold its values in the global arena.

The Government and people of St. Kitts and Nevis also extend heartfelt gratitude to former Ambassador Nerys Dockery, who admirably served the Federation of St. Kitts and Nevis from October 2022 until late 2023. Her dedication and service have been invaluable to the nation.