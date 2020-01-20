The 25-MW first phase of the Solar Canoa photovoltaic (PV) farm in the Dominican Republic started operations on Friday, the office of the country’s president Danilo Medina announced.

Local firm Potentia Renewables, through its Emerald Solar Energy subsidiary, invested about US$45 million (EUR 40.5m) in the PV facility, according to the announcement on the president’s website.

Located in a 325,109-sq-m area in the community of Canoa, the plant is to produce enough power to supply 30,000 households and offset more than 21,193 tonnes of carbon dioxide (CO2) emissions annually in this initial stage. Solar Canoa is part of a renewables support plan promoted by the Dominican government.

According to the vice president of the Dominican Corporation of State Electric Companies (CDEEE), Ruben Jimenex Bichara, there is no doubt that the country will surpass the targeted 25% share of renewables in the grid by 2025.

In December, the government also put into operation the 48.3-MW Los Guzmancitos wind farm.