BASSETERRE, St. Kitts — Deputy Speaker, Senator the Hon. Dr Bernicia Nisbett, last week came to the aid of 50 students in Constituency Number Six who had missed out when a Back-2-School initiative in September presented school bags to students of the four primary schools in the constituency.

Thirty school bags were presented to students at the Dieppe Bay Primary School on October 12, while 20 school bags were presented to students at the Saddlers Secondary School on October 16.

According to Dr Nisbett, a Back-2-School event was initiated by Ambassador, His Excellency Kevin Williams on September 5, during which he distributed school supplies to pupils of the four primary schools in Constituency Number Six. The function was also attended by Prime Minister Dr the Hon Timothy Harris who came to lend his support.

Dr. Nisbett saw that some of the students who went to the Dieppe Bay Primary School to collect their bags did not get any. Principal, Mrs. Valarie Mason wrote down the names of 50 students who were present at the time and did not receive any bags. She asked the Deputy Speaker to assist in getting bags to those students.

“I received a donation of 50 bags, and gave 30 to students at the Dieppe Primary School on October 12,” said Dr. Nisbett. “Twenty bags were given out on October 16 to Saddlers Secondary School students who were from the vicinity of Dieppe Bay and Parsons Ground that did not receive the bags.”

At the Saddlers Secondary School on October 16, Dr. Nisbett was welcomed during school’s morning assembly by Principal Mrs Julia Byron-Isaac and the entire student body.

“I came to donate school bags to selected students,” Dr Nisbett told the students. “Next time I come back to donate to the school it will be for the entire school, not just selected few, but this morning a selected few students will receiving bags. This is an extension from the ‘Back 2 School’ initiative that took place earlier. Some student did not receive any bags, and I took it upon myself to seek donations to get these students the bags.”

Dr Nisbett, who serves as the District Medical Officer responsible for providing medical services to Parsons Village to Newton Ground, took time to talk to the students on the state of the COVID-19 Pandemic, given that the country’s borders will be opening at the end of this month.

She also talked to them about Breast Cancer Awareness Month and invited the students to participate in the Pink Walk organised by Essence of Hope Breast Cancer Foundation on October 31.

“We thank Senator Nisbett for donating the bags to the students,” said Saddlers Secondary School Principal Mrs Julia Byron-Isaac. “We are in an area where it is slow economic-wise and students usually have problems with such things. So giving the bags to the students is something we are really honoured to have. We are grateful, and we want to say thank you for a purposeful gift at this time.”