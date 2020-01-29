The Fourth Meeting of officers responsible for penitentiary and prison policies of the Americas will be held in Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic, on February 3 and 4, 2020 to address issues such as:

1. Humanization of prison systems;

2. Mechanisms to reduce overcrowding in prisons;

3. Rehabilitation programs for the social reintegration of inmates

4. Professionalization of prison staff and

5. Information systems for prison management

The meeting, organized by the Office of the Procurator General of the Dominican Republic and the Organization of American States (OAS), will be inaugurated by the OAS Secretary General, Luis Almagro, the Foreign Minster, Miguel Vargas and the Procurator General, Jean Alain Rodríguez, at 09:00 local time (15:00 GMT) at the Convention Center of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

This meeting in the Dominican Republic, which brings together Officials Responsible for the Penitentiary and Prison Policies of the OAS, is the fourth of its kind; the last one was held in 2012 in the United States. At the conclusion of the hemispheric meeting, it is expected that the “Recommendations” of Santo Domingo will be adopted, which will then be sent to the OAS General Assembly for approval.

The opening session of the meeting will be broadcast live through the OAS website.