Santo Domingo, May 31 (Prensa Latina) Dominican Republic’s Covid-19 death toll rose to 502, after it was confirmed on Sunday that another four people died in the past hours, the number of positive cases goes up to 17.285.

According to the Ministry of Public Health, of those infected, 1,960 are in hospital isolation and 4,264 in the same condition but at home. Of the total number of confirmed cases, 54.67 percent are men.

The provinces with the highest number of infections are Santo Domingo (4,522), National District (4,435), Santiago (1,465) and San Cristobal (1,16).

The average age of the deceased is 65 years, and they had chronic diseases such as high blood pressure and diabetes. Of the new deaths reported, three are from the province of Azua and one from San Juan.