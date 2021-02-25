A Dominican soldier shot dead a Haitian who allegedly attacked him with a knife after the soldier refused to be bribed to allow him, along with another Haitian, to enter Dominican territory irregularly.

According to the Dominican army report, Sergeant Pedro Galvá Jiménez, in charge of the surveillance post located at Colonia Libertador La Bomba, in the province of Dajabón (north-west), “was forced to shoot an undocumented Haitian”.

According to the military version, the incident took place around noon on Monday when the military was carrying out routine supervision in the area and detected two suspicious Haitians, who offered him 300 pesos to let them pass into Dominican territory.

When the sergeant refused to negotiate, one of the Haitians allegedly attacked him with a knife trying to seize his M-16 rifle. The sergeant Pedro Galvá Jiménez, injured in his left hand, had to shoot on one of the Haitians, the report said.

Sergeant Pedro Galvá Jiménez was treated in a medical center in Dajabón and then transferred to the camp of the tenth army battalion, to which he belongs.