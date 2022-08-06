Dr Terrance Drew Sworn in as fourth PM

- Advertisement -

Dr Terrance Drew has been sworn in as the fourth Prime Minister of St Kitts and Nevis after overwhelming success by his St Kitts and Nevis Labour Party at the polls on Friday

Dr Drew was sworn in at Government House on Saturday afternoon where he took the oath of allegiance, the oath of office and the oath of secrecy administered by resident high court judge His Lordship Justice Trevor Ward.

He was then presented with his instrument of appointment by Governor General Sir Tapley. Seaton QC.

Dr Drew also announced Monday as a holiday in St Kitts and Nevis as celebration of election victory.