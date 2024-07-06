Dream Big In Sports Says Honourable Samal Duggins

- Advertisement -

Basseterre, St. Kitts – Minister of Sports, the Honourable Samal Duggins, has encouraged young athletes in St. Kitts and Nevis to have big dreams in pursuit of their sporting endeavours as the Government of St. Kitts and Nevis will continue to invest in the programmes and infrastructure to produce world-class athletes.

While making a statement during a Sitting of the National Assembly on Friday, July 05, 2024, Minister Duggins referenced the recent successes of Mikyle and Jermiah Louis, as well as Jahzara Claxton, who have enjoyed success on the cricket pitch. The Louis brothers are the only persons from St. Kitts to be selected to the West Indies Senior Men’s Team, while Ms. Claxton is the Captain of the Leeward Islands Under-19 Women’s Team. Six other females from the Federation are also part of the team.



“We see where sports has really taken centre stage and I want to encourage our young sportsmen and women to continue pursuing their dreams in sports because as we diversify the economy, we have to recognise that these are the areas that are prone for success,” Honourable Duggins said.

He noted that there are many people from St. Kitts and Nevis who have made their livelihood in sports and sports-related endeavours. Careers in sports include being a professional athlete, coaching, officiating, administrating, sports recovery and healing, and sports journalism to name a few.

“These are the areas that our people can endeavour to really earn a livelihood. For too long we have not recognised the potential of sports for our people to earn a living but now we must recognise it,” Honourable Duggins stated.

The Department of Sports has aggressively pushed to get organised sports back into schools and has had success in football, cricket, and netball.

“I want to tell our young people, do not give up on your dreams in sports. It [success] is indeed possible.”