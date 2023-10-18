Drew Flies To Ottawa, First Foreigner To Meet Canada’s New Speaker, Promote Trade And Tourism.

- Advertisement -

The Prime Minister of Saint Kitts and Nevis, Dr. Terrance Drew recently made a diplomatic visit to the Canadian capital, Ottawa, to cement relations between St. Kitts and Nevis and Canada.

Prime Minister Drew was the first foreign dignitary to meet the newly elected Greg Fergus, who has made history as the first black Speaker of the Canadian House of Commons.

Accompanied a delegate group from St. Kitts and Nevis, Prime Minister Drew conveyed congratulations to Speaker Fergus, who is descended from families from Jamaica and Montserrat.

Fergus’ ascendancy to the Speakership represents a culmination of his active role as Parliamentary Secretary to Prime Minister Trudeau and his pivotal chairmanship of the Canada-CARICOM Parliamentary Friendship Group.

He has been a strong advocate for strengthening ties between Canada and the CARICOM nations.

The meeting focused on identifying opportunities for closer bilateral collaboration between Saint Kitts and Nevis and Canada.

Prime Minister Drew expressed gratitude for Canada’s recent partial visa waiver and said that he wanted to improve ease of travel between the two nations to bolster trade, tourism, and investment.

Highlighting the investment potential in Saint Kitts and Nevis, Prime Minister Drew emphasized the Federation’s steadfast commitment to democratic principles and the rule of law.

The Prime Minister also expressed hope for increased private sector investments in critical areas such as green technology, renewable energy, and water and food security.

In a poignant moment, the Prime Minister underscored the significance of Canada’s early investment in education in Saint Kitts and Nevis in the immediate post-independence era.

He urged Speaker Fergus to consider similar initiatives for skills training and capacity building, particularly in the green and blue economy, as the Federation continues to move towards becoming a Sustainable Island State.

As a token of appreciation, Drew presented Speaker Fergus with a framed photograph by Professor Tau Battice, which shows a woman and a display of fresh produce.

This meeting is seen in St. Kitts and Nevis as a significant moment in the diplomatic history of Saint Kitts and Nevis and Canada, that will improve ties between the two nations.

Source: SKNIS.