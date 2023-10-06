Drew Highlights ‘Alarming’ Water Shortage, Calls For More Rain, Less Sunshine.

- Advertisement -

In a discussion at Grenada’s High-Level Climate Change Dialogue in late September, St. Kitts and Nevis’ Prime Minister, Dr. Terrance Drew underscored the pressing issue of water scarcity as one of the main climate change challenges faced by small islands like St. Kitts and Nevis.

During his address, Prime Minister Drew specifically highlighted the alarming water scarcity situation in the northern part of the Leeward Islands. He attributed this pressing concern to the cumulative impacts of climate change and the El Niño phenomena.

Speaking at the October 5th meeting of The Roundtable, Dr. Drew further emphasized what appear to be the obvious effects of climate change.

“The symptoms of climate change are all around us – from the encroachment of Sargassum seaweed on our coasts, the extreme temperature rises to the urgent water scarcity issue we are now facing,” he said.

Prime Minister Dr. Drew highlighted the importance of awareness and action.

“It’s vital to educate our citizens about climate change’s profound effects and to take swift, proactive steps in response. Addressing these challenges is foundational to our Sustainable Island State vision,” said the Prime Minister.

However Drew did not mention any immediate iniatives or proactive steps to be taken in St. Kitts and Nevis to conserve or store drinking water or reduce water loss.

Tapwater in St. Kitts comes from three source, the Wingfield Water Source in Old Road Mountain, the Franklands, and Stone Forte Water Sources. and is then piped into the Laguerite treatment plant where it is filtered and then has chlorine gas added to kill any bacteria. It is regarded as meeting international standards and is fit to drink.

Source: SKNIS.