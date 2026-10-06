Drew meets with Hanley in Miami as he prepares to resume duties

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Prime Minister Dr. Terrance Drew met with Deputy Prime Minister Dr. Geoffrey Hanley in Miami on September 28, as the Prime Minister continues his recovery and prepares to return to his full duties.

Hanley travelled to Miami following his participation in the 81st Session of the United Nations General Assembly in New York, where he led St. Kitts and Nevis’ delegation.

During the meeting, Hanley briefed Drew on developments at home, the work of the Government, and the Federation’s engagements at the United Nations. The two also discussed ongoing government priorities and other matters of national importance.

Following the meeting, Drew expressed satisfaction with the update and thanked Hanley and other members of Cabinet for maintaining the work of government during his absence.

“It was a pleasure to welcome my Deputy Prime Minister and to receive a full update on the work of our Government and our Federation’s engagements at the United Nations,” Drew said.

“I am encouraged by all that continues to be accomplished on behalf of our people.”

Drew also acknowledged Minister of Public Utilities, Energy and Domestic Transport, Konris Maynard, who served as Acting Prime Minister while Hanley was in New York leading the UNGA delegation.

The meeting comes as Drew continues his recovery after suffering a stroke earlier this month. The Prime Minister has been receiving rehabilitation, and has previously said that his condition is being managed and that he remains committed to returning to his responsibilities.

In his latest message, Drew again thanked citizens for their prayers and support, saying they had provided strength during his recovery.

“To the people of St. Kitts and Nevis, I remain deeply grateful to God and my family, and for your prayers and support, which have been a genuine source of strength,” he said.

Drew said his commitment to the Federation remains unchanged, and that he looks forward to resuming his full duties.

“My commitment to you, and to the vision we share for our Federation, remains unwavering, and I look forward to returning to my full duties in due course,” he said.