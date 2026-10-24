Drew Returns Home, Credits Prayers for Recovery

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Prime Minister Dr. Terrance Drew has returned home to St. Kitts and Nevis following his medical treatment abroad, expressing gratitude to the medical teams who cared for him, members of his Cabinet who kept the country functioning in his absence, and the people of the Federation whose prayers, he said, sustained him throughout his recovery.

Drew delivered remarks at the airport on his return, where a following gathered to welcome him home after weeks of medical care and rehabilitation following a stroke.

In his address, the Prime Minister extended special thanks to the nurses and doctors at the Joseph N. France General Hospital in St. Kitts, as well as the medical professionals who attended to him in Martinique and Miami.

He also praised Deputy Prime Minister Dr. Geoffrey Hanley and the wider Cabinet for ensuring that the affairs of government continued while he was unable to carry out his duties.

“Even though I could not, they ensured the country continued to function,” Drew said, acknowledging the responsibility shouldered by his colleagues during his absence.

The Prime Minister reserved particular appreciation for the people of St. Kitts and Nevis, describing their prayers as a central source of strength during his illness and recovery.

“The most critical thing in all of this for me was your prayers. Your prayers held me,” he said.

Drew’s return follows his disclosure in September that he had suffered a stroke caused by a dissection of the vertebral artery, one of the arteries supplying blood to the brain. At the time, he reported that his condition was being managed and that he was undergoing rehabilitation, including occupational therapy.

Reflecting on his recovery, the Prime Minister indicated that his doctors had instructed him to return to work. He also attributed his recovery to his faith, declaring that, by God’s permission, he was healed.

“But by God’s permission I am healed.”

Drew invited the nation to join him at a Thanksgiving service scheduled for tomorrow at Heroes Park, where the public will have an opportunity to give thanks for his recovery and return home.

He also encouraged citizens to continue praying as he resumes his responsibilities and moves forward following his medical ordeal.

The airport welcome marked an important moment for the Prime Minister and the Federation, bringing Drew back into the public eye after a period of uncertainty surrounding his health and the temporary arrangements put in place to maintain the continuity of government.