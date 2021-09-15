Basseterre, St. Kitts, September 15, 2021 (RSCNPF): On Tuesday, September 14, 2021, 35-year-old Kellian Hazel of St. Paul’s was arrested and charged for the offence of Causing Death by Dangerous Driving. Hazel was granted bail that same day in the sum of $50,000 with two sureties. His bail condition is that he is to report to the Dieppe Bay Police Station every Thursday between 6 a.m. and 6 p.m.

The fatal accident occurred on August 27, 2021, and resulted in the death of 21-year-old Keniqua David of Saddlers Village.