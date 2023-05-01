Drug Smuggling Attempt Halted at St Kitts & Nevis Airport

An attempt to smuggle drugs at the Robert L. Bradshaw International Airport in St Kitts and Nevis was intercepted by authorities.

Reports are that the attempt was successfully halted by the Royal St Christopher and Nevis Police Force, in cooperation with the St Kitts and Nevis Customs Department.

The Police were informed of the shipment which was considered to be suspicious.

According to reports, on April 26, 2023, a routine cargo scan detected a number of packages concealed inside a punching bag that entered the Federation the day before via ‘Amerijet’ from Miami.

Upon examination, it was discovered that the punching bag contained four vacuum-sealed packages with vegetable material suspected to be cannabis.

The contraband weighed two hundred and fifteen grams (215g), two hundred and (230g) two hundred and thirty grams, (238g), and two hundred and twenty-seven grams (227g).

No arrest has been made.

Investigations into the matter are ongoing.