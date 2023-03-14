At Least 8 Dead After Boats Capsize in Human Smuggling Attempt in San Diego

SAN DIEGO — Along a San Diego beach chewed away by winter swells, at least eight people died after the small boats they were in capsized in what the authorities said on Sunday was a human smuggling operation gone awry.

Capt. James Spitler, sector commander of the U.S. Coast Guard in San Diego, said that one boat carrying approximately eight people made it ashore, while the other, carrying an estimated 15 people, overturned in the surf. Seven of the people who died are believed to have been Mexican nationals, based on identification that they were carrying, the Consulate General of Mexico in San Diego said in a statement on Monday.

James Gartland, the head of the San Diego Fire-Rescue Department’s lifeguard division, called the deaths “one of the worst maritime smuggling tragedies” in recent years.