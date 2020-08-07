OVER 8,000 STAYOVER VISITORS IN JULY

WILLEMSTAD – August 5, 2020 – The Curaçao Tourist Board is reporting 8,195 stayover visitor arrivals since the borders reopened on July 1st. Eighty-three percent of the reported visitors are travelling from Europe and 11% from the Caribbean region.

With the borders being open to only a select number of countries in Western Europe, 93% of the European visitors came from the Netherlands. The rest came from Germany and Belgium. Fifty five percent of these European visitors stayed in alternative accommodations, while 45% stayed in resort hotels.

From the Caribbean region, Curaçao welcomed 907 stayover visitors. Visitors from other Dutch Kingdom islands included 477 from Bonaire, 328 from Aruba, and 93 from St. Maarten.

“It was good to see over 8,000 visitors arrive in July, the first full month of reopened borders. The bookings for August so far are promising”, commented Curaçao Tourism Board CEO, Paul Pennicook.