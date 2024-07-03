D’Vibes, Dennery Segment Show Cancelled In St. Lucia

- Advertisement -

St. Lucia

– Following the passage of Hurricane Beryl, the CPMC has announced the cancellation of the inaugural D’Vibes, Dennery Segment show, originally scheduled for tomorrow, July 3, at Fond D’Or Dennery.

Chairperson of the CPMC, Tamara Gibson, said “As part of our preparation for Hurricane Beryl, we broke down and secured all infrastructure at Fond D’Or and the SAB, Vigie. The wind levels predicted would have resulted in damages to the infrastructure, and the likelihood of the infrastructure also becoming safety hazards. Despite working with a very experienced team of contractors, one day is simply not sufficient time for our team to assess any damages, reinstall the infrastructure, and deliver the safe, high-quality event that our patrons have grown used to, so we were forced to make the decision to cancel Wednesday’s D’Vibes.”

D’Vibes was scheduled to kick off a packed week of activities, followed by Inter-Commercial Calypso on Thursday, July 4, Soca Monarch on Friday, July 5, Calypso Monarch on Saturday, July 6, Kiddies Carnival and Panorama on Sunday, July 7, and King and Queen of the Bands on Monday, July 8.

Commenting on further adjustments to the schedule of events, Gibson said “The status of other upcoming shows will be announced later as we continue discussions with the authorities, our suppliers, artistes, etc. throughout today. We’re also cognizant of the oncoming weather system and we’re closely monitoring the developments. Whilst we’re eager to continue hosting our competitions and events, the safety and well-being of our attendees, artists, and our team are our greatest priority, so we will communicate updates as they become available. Our thoughts are with everyone affected by Hurricane Beryl, and we urge everyone to stay safe and heed the advice of local authorities during this time.”

Gibson noted that despite the cancellation of D’Vibes, the CPMC will ensure that patrons have an opportunity to see their favourite Dennery Segment acts throughout the carnival season.

Persons who have purchased tickets for D’Vibes are asked to stay tuned to official Lucian Carnival platforms for information regarding refunds.

For updates relating to Lucian Carnival and Carnival competitions, visit www.carnivalsaintlucia.com or @carnivalsaintlucia on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.