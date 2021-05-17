A magnitude 4.3 earthquake was felt in three Eastern Caribbean states, including St. Kitts & Nevia, early this morning. There have been no reports of damage or injuries.

The Seismic Research Centre at the University of the West Indies (UWI) said the quake occurred just after 8:00 a.m. (local time) and was felt 126 kilometres (km) north of St. John’s, Antigua and Barbuda ; 131 km north east of Basseterre, St Kitts and Nevis and 226 km north north-west of Point-à-Pitre, Guadeloupe.

The earthquake had a focal depth of 10 km the seismic scientists say.