Earl and Countess of Wessex to Visit British Overseas Territories

Members of the British Royal family, Prince Edward and his wife Sophie, will visit the British overseas territories of the Cayman Islands and the Turks and Caicos Islands this month.

In a statement announcing the royal couple’s visit, it was revealed that Countess Sophie is scheduled to officially open the annual agriculture show in the Cayman Islands on Ash Wednesday, February 22, by ringing the cow bell.

Meanwhile, the Office of the Governor of the Turks and Caicos Islands announced that the Earl and Countess of Wessex will visit the Turks and Caicos Islands February 22 to 23.

They will receive an honor guard on arrival and have the opportunity to meet the people of Grand Turk attending that salute.

A statement posted on the Instagram account of the Governor Nigel Dakin, said they will join representatives of the Government and community at a reception.

Prince Edward is the brother of King Charles III and the youngest child of the late Queen Elizabeth II and Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh.

CMC