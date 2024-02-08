Early Bird Tickets For The Saint Lucia Jazz And Arts Festival 2024 On Sale Now

- Advertisement -

The Saint Lucia Jazz & Arts Festival Committee is delighted to announce that Early Bird Tickets are officially on sale! Festival enthusiasts and music and art lovers can secure their spots at one of the Caribbean’s most celebrated cultural events by taking advantage of the exclusive Early Bird offers.

Patrons are encouraged to secure their regular tickets at the special 10% off rate. With an array of captivating art installations and a lineup spanning classic jazz to world beats, the 2024 Saint Lucia Jazz & Arts Festival will again attract thousands of patrons from around the world to genres including Afro beats, jazz, rock, gospel, Soca, reggae, Zouk, pop, and an array of cultural beats and exciting rhythms.

Unlock a 10% discount on the standard rate and immerse in a series of captivating, themed nights set against vibrant indoor and outdoor backdrops.

• April 30th Opening Night – US$30.00, Mindoo Phillip Park • May 7th Pure Jazz with Elements of the Arts – US$75.00, Pavilion on the Ramp, Rodney Bay • May 8th Kingdom Gospel Night – US$55, Pigeon Island National Park • May 9th Pure Jazz, Ladies in Concert – US$75.00, Pavilion on the Ramp, Rodney Bay • May 10th Caribbean Fusion – US$90.00, Pigeon Island National Park • May 11th World Beats – US$100.00, Pigeon Island National Park • May 12th The Ultimate Celebration – US$110.00, Pigeon Island National Park

Topping this year’s charts is Air Supply, Afrobeat sensations Joeboy and Davido, R&B Star Chlöe, Machel Montano, Babyface, Beres Hammond, Haitian Konpa band VAYB, American classic jazz bassist and composer John Patitucci, Jon Secada, the Award-winning international gospel singer Minister Donnie McClurkin, Samara Joy, and Voice.

Adding to the pulse of the lineup are Romain Virgo, Marvia Providence, Carleen Davis, and Rapper Teejay from Jamaica, Vaughnette Bigford, and Nigella St. Claire-Daniel from Trinidad, and Michele Henderson out of Dominica. A cadre of talented Saint Lucian artists will take center stage, including pannist Allison Marquis, Augustin “Jab” Duplessis, Carl Gustave, Ezra D’Fun Machine with Invasion band, Arthur Allain, DYP, Meshach, and more.

Premium Experiences are available on April 30th, May 10th, 11th, and 12th. Register your interest via the ticketing platform using the following steps: • Click on the event of choice • Select Get Tickets Now • Go to Premium Admission Reservation at the top of the page, select the number of tickets desired, and click check out. • Enter Contact Information

Patrons are encouraged to take advantage of this exclusive offer valid through March 3, 2024.