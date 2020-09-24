BASSETERRE, St. Kitts — In order to provide quality service, the utilisation of space at an early childhood facility must be considered, said Director of the Early Childhood Development Unit, Kimona Browne, speaking on September 23 at the National Emergency Operations Centre Press Briefing.

“Each centre must be measured and assigned the maximum number of children it can serve,” she said Ms. Browne. “Therefore, we are working to have each approved facility display the specified centre’s maximum capacity in a conspicuous point of entry to the facility.”

Ms. Browne noted that this is one of a set of minimum standards among best practices for monitoring standards throughout the Eastern Caribbean. These standards are supported by the Organization of Eastern Caribbean States and the United Nation’s Children’s Education Fund.

“There are other major considerations which include the following:

• A learning environment with sufficient indoor space, furniture for routine care, play and learning;

• Furnishing for relaxation and comfort and an organised room arrangement for play; and

• A basic daily schedule which is familiar to the children.

“This schedule should include free play time, group time, nature and science, dramatic play, the use of ICT’s appropriate for the children’s age, promoting acceptance of diversity, discipline and guidance, staff-child interactions, health and safety practices, records of work and children’s development progress, supporting policies and procedures and opportunities for professional growth of all staff,” said Ms. Browne.