Earthquake In Atlas Mountains Causes Devastation In Morocco: At Least 820 Dead.

Dust could also be seen surrounding the minaret of the historic Kutubiyya mosque in Marrakesh, a major tourist attraction near the old city’s main square.

One man described feeling a “violent tremor” and seeing “buildings moving”.

“People were all in shock and panic. The children were crying and the parents were distraught,” Abdelhak El Amrani told the AFP agency.

He said power and phone lines were down for 10 minutes.

Marrakesh resident Fayssal Badour had been driving when the quake hit.

“I stopped and realised what a disaster it was,” he told AFP. “The screaming and crying was unbearable.” The quake’s epicentre in a remote area of the High Atlas Mountains was relatively shallow – and tremors were also reportedly felt in the capital Rabat, some 350km away, as well as Casablanca and Essaouira. Simple buildings in mountain villages near the epicentre may not have survived and, being remote, it may take some time to determine casualties there. British journalist Martin Jay, who lives in Morocco, was woken by the sound of screams. He told the BBC Radio 4’s Today programme there was “this weird evening of almost every single town in Morocco, most people are sitting on the ground outside of their houses or apartment blocks, because they were afraid of the second earthquake which they predicted would come two hours later. Thank God it didn’t”.

The quake was also felt in neighbouring Algeria, but officials said it had not caused any damage or casualties.Speaking at the G20 summit in Delhi, Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi said the international community would come to Morocco’s aid.