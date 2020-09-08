BASSETERRE, St. Kitts – Bus drivers concerns about lack of adherence to designated bus routes and bus stops, buses stopping outside their assigned routes and manoeuvers in the East Line Bus Terminal were voiced by members of the East Line Bus Association President Jefferson Pemberton.

Senior representatives from The Royal St. Christopher and Nevis Police Force (RSCNPF), the Ministry of Transport and the Public Works Department met on Sept. 6 with more than 30 met with ELBA members.

The meeting, held at the Cayon Community Centre, was organised by the association. It was chaired by the Association’s President, Jefferson Pemberton and just over thirty members attended. The drivers discussed the problems with several key officials, Permanent Secretary in the Ministry Tourism, Transport and Ports, Carlene Henry-Morton; RSCNPF Commissioner of Police Hilroy Brandy; Assistant Commissioner of Police with responsibility for Operations, Adolph Adams; Head of the Traffic Department, Superintendent Trevor Mills; Roads Engineer at the Public Works Department, Zekey Hazel; and RSCNPF Officer Donaly Chiverton-Liburd. They also shared their concerns about the way bus drivers were operating.

A healthy discussion to thrash out the issues took place and everyone present agreed that the meeting was fruitful. Several decisions about the future were discussed and a follow-up meeting with the heads of all bus associations is planned.

Mrs. Henry-Morton, who recently had the Ministry of Transport added to her portfolio, described the meeting as a learning experience. She noted how passionate the drivers were when they spoke about their challenges. She asked them to be patient, as all parties work together to improve the overall situation. She thanked drivers who were complying with the law.

“Those of you who are doing the right thing, continue to do so,” said Mrs. Henry-Morton. “Do not grow tired of doing the right thing, because at the end of the day, that is what will prevail.”

The Police committed to address the areas under their purview. Commissioner Brandy spoke about actions he had already taken to have some of the matters addressed. He explained additional steps to be taken, going forward to ensure the smooth running of the East Bus Line.