Easter Island Wants Statues Back From British Museum.

Dating back to between 1400 and 1650 AD, many remain on the island to this day, but several have been transferred to museums around the world – including the Hoa Hakananai’a in the British Museum’s collection.

n 1868, the crew of a British survey ship, HMS Topaze, visited Rapa Nui.

The crew was led to the location of Moai Hava at Mataveri, and collected this first moai on 2 November 1868. Soon after, Hoa Hakananai’a was discovered in the house at Orongo by two crew members searching the village. Commodore Richard Powell decided to unearth this second moai, with the intent of bringing them both to Britain.

The stone house was dismantled, and Hoa Hakananai’a transported on a sledge to shore. A Rapanui man, known as Tepano, subsequently recalled that the crew, followed by a Rapanui chief, dragged Hoa Hakananai’a down to the beach, before floating it out to the ship on a raft. Later, he had the scene tattooed on his arm.

Upon the return of HMS Topaze to England in 1869, Hoa Hakananai’a was offered to Queen Victoria by the Admiralty, which had been made aware of his existence by Commodore Powell. Queen Victoria subsequently donated Hoa Hakananai’a to the British Museum.

On 6 October 1869, the arrival of the statue at the Museum was officially reported to the Trustees, marking the beginning of a new chapter in the complex history of Hoa Hakananai’a. With him was also Moai Hava, who was donated directly to the Museum by the Admiralty.