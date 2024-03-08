Eastern Caribbean Greenpreneurs Show Green Business Ideas To Investors.

- Advertisement -

Greenpreneurs Week, an event organized by the Global Green Growth Institute (GGGI) as part of the Eastern Caribbean Green Entrepreneurship Initiative, concluded on February 29. This was a significant event to promote new sustainable business models and innovation in the region.

According the the Greenpreneurs Web site a green business is defined as any business that contributes to meeting environmental or social goals. For example it might use solar energy, or provide a service without creating waste.

GGGI Caribbean involves various programmes including the governments of Grenada, Dominica, Antigua and Barbuda, and Saint Lucia.

The three-day event showcased the achievements and potential of green entrepreneurship, and the impacts of fostering collaborations between stakeholders, investors, and aspiring Greenpreneurs.

​The week kicked off with an insightful opening session on green entrepreneurship, featuring an overview of the Initiative, inspiring testimonials, a look into the current green entrepreneurship ecosystem, and a closing address by His Excellency, Dr. Didacus Jules, Director General of the Organisation of Eastern Caribbean States (OECS), a key partner in the Initiative.

​Highlighting the commitment to nurturing green innovation, two end-of-year showcases where held in Grenada and Saint Lucia, respectively. These events offered a platform for government officials, Greenpreneurs, mentors, coaches, and other stakeholders to network and gain insights into the notable achievements made in their respective countries over the past three years.

A pivotal aspect of Greenpreneurs Week was the Investor Round Tables, where nine Greenpreneurs had an opportunity to present their business ideas to a panel of investors over two days.

The Investor Round Tables offered Greenpreneurs a valuable opportunity to secure funding and expand their ventures, thus playing a pivotal role in fostering the growth of the green economy in the Eastern Caribbean.

Greenpreneurs Week marked the conclusion of the three-year Eastern Caribbean Initiative funded by the Qatar Fund for Development and implemented in partnership with the OECS Commission. As the project officially closes on March 31, 2024, the OECS Competitive Business Unit will continue to serve as the point of contact for inquiries and further information regarding green entrepreneurship efforts in the Eastern Caribbean. The contact information will be available on all our online platforms post March 31, 2024.

For more information on the Eastern Caribbean Green Entrepreneurship Initiative, please readers may visit online platforms, including Facebook (GGGI Caribbean) and Twitter (GGGI Caribbean), or the website at www.caribbeangreenpreneurs.com.