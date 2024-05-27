Eastern Caribbean States to Host 3 Side Events At Small Islands Developing States Conference/

- Advertisement -

The Organisation of Eastern Caribbean States (OECS) in partnership with several regional and international partners will host three significant side events at the 4th International Conference on Small Island Developing States (SIDS-4), held in Antigua and Barbuda from May 27-30.

These special events will bring together high-profile leaders and decision-makers to discuss crucial environmental and developmental issues.

Event 1: Enhancing Caribbean Development Using Data, Geospatial Information, and Environmental Monitoring: Building a Regional Environmental Information Ecosystem (REIS)

SideEvent ID#43

​Date: May 28, 2024

​Time: 8:00 a.m. – 9:30 p.m. (AST local time Antigua and Barbuda)

​Location: American University of Antigua, Saint John’s, Antigua and Barbuda, Room 7 (SIDS-4 Conference Venue)

For more information on this event, click here to visit the event webpage.

This event will highlight the pivotal role of digital technologies, authoritative data, and geospatial information in advancing environmental and developmental initiatives across the Caribbean.

It will explore the operational framework and collaborative mechanisms of the Regional Environmental Information ecoSystem (REIS), aiming to enhance data management, environmental monitoring, assessment, and informed policy and decision-making.

Event 2: Climate Change and Environmental Legislation in Support of the Delivery of the New Programme of Action for SIDS

Side Event ID#143

​Date: May 29, 2024

​Time: 4:00 p.m. – 5:30 p.m.

​Location: Antigua and Barbuda

High-profile Caribbean leaders, including the Premier of the British Virgin Islands, will explore how innovative laws can boost climate finance in Caribbean SIDS.

The event is convened by the Parliamentary Observatory on Climate Change and Just Transition (OPCC). The OPCC is a network of Latin American and Caribbean parliamentarians and governmental technical officers that aims to bolster the region’s environmental and climate change legislation.

This event will promote cooperation among parliamentarians to achieve sustainable, low-carbon economies and enhanced resilience.

Event 3: The Path Forward in the Operationalization of the Multidimensional Vulnerability Index (MVI)

Side Event ID#101

​Date: May 29, 2024

​Time: 8:00 a.m. – 9:30 a.m. (AST local time Antigua and Barbuda)

​Location: Antigua and Barbuda

This side event will discuss the operationalisation of the Multidimensional Vulnerability Index (MVI) as called for by UN General Assembly resolution A/RES/78/232.

The event will feature a panel discussion with the OECS Director General, Dr. Didacus Jules, senior officials academics, and development finance experts.

Topics will include how multidimensional vulnerability can be reflected in debt sustainability and development support practices, the potential uses and application of the MVI, and the complementarities between the Bridgetown Initiative, the SDG Stimulus, and the MVI in the context of broader international financial architecture reform.

This event is hosted by the Government of Antigua and Barbuda, the Organisation of Eastern Caribbean States (OECS), the Caribbean Development Bank (CDB), the Sustainable Development Solutions Network (SDSN), the United Nations Office for Project Services (UNOPS), and the United Nations Department of Economic and Social Affairs, (UNDESA)

Source: Organisation of Eastern Caribbean States.