The Eastern Caribbean Supreme Court (ECSC) officially launched its E-Litigation Portal Monday, which streamlines the components of judicial processes covering areas such as electronic court filings, electronic case management, billing collection, and court scheduling in St. Kitts and Nevis, at the Sir Lee L. Moore Judicial and Legal Services Complex.

Monday’s ceremony marked the “fourth launch” of the E-Litigation Portal activated in St. Kitts and Nevis on Sept. 20 due to scheduling conflicts, ECSC Chief Justice, Her Ladyship the Honourable Dame Janice Pereira, noted.

Five member states of the ECSC, namely Anguilla, Antigua and Barbuda, the British Virgin Islands, and Saint Lucia have benefited from the use of the portal. Users of the secure web-based service can access the e-Litigation Portal anywhere and at any time using a smart device. The portal uses software developed by Crimson Logic, a company based in Singapore, and is a significant upgrade to the current system that the court uses.

“The court must be able to respond to [the] ever-growing and ever-changing needs of our society,” Chief Justice Pereira said.

Benefits of the E-Litigation Portal include reducing scheduling conflicts for court hearings, enhancing online search capabilities of cases, increasing cost savings associated with printing and other administrative duties, and promoting transparency as document submissions are automatically dated and time-stamped.

“Now sometimes, some of us … do not respond to change well. But change is both necessary and inevitable. Changing is how we grow, how we accomplish, how we remain relevant. Unless we change, we will become stagnant and we will be left behind,” Chief Justice Pereira said, urging legal practitioners to “embrace the change of how you do business. You will reap the benefits [and] by extension the entire society will reap the benefits. You will make the Federation of St. Kitts and Nevis more competitive and aid in its growth and development.”

“I look to the future, the positive things that we can achieve together. So, let us look to the future together and move forward together in building a more efficient, transparent and accountable judiciary at all levels,” the chief justice added.

Monday’s event was attended by officials from the ECSC, as well as Governor-General’s Deputy, Mr. Michael Morton, members of the St. Kitts and Nevis judicial service and legal fraternity, Commissioner of Police, Hilroy Brandy, and other senior officials.

The Eastern Caribbean Supreme Court (ECSC) was established in 1967 by the West Indies Associated States Supreme Court Order No. 223 of 1967. The ECSC is a superior court of record for the Organization of Eastern Caribbean States (OECS), which includes six Independent States: Antigua and Barbuda, the Commonwealth of Dominica, Grenada, St. Kitts and Nevis, Saint Lucia, St. Vincent and the Grenadines; and three British Overseas Territories: Anguilla, The British Virgin Islands, and Montserrat. The Court has unlimited jurisdiction in each Member State and Territory.