BASSETERRE, St. Kitts — The St. Kitts and Nevis Chamber of Industry and Commerce donated shopping vouchers totalling $40,000 to the St. Kitts and Nevis Red Cross Society and the Ministry of Community Development, Gender Affairs and Social Services through its COVID-19 Relief Drive Initiative to help vulnerable families affected by the pandemic.

Giselle Matthews, President of the St. Kitts and Nevis Chamber of Industry and Commerce, said that it is important that the Chamber of Industry and Commerce assists the community and that the thrust of the new board is to be involved in more community initiatives.

Mrs. Matthews said that support will be given to the families in St. Kitts and in Nevis as shopping vouchers in denominations of $50 and $100 from supermarkets including Horsford’s IGA, Rams, Fraites & Sons, Dollar Stretcher and EK.

A one or two person family will receive EC$200 vouchers a month. A family of three to four will receive vouchers of EC$300 per month and a family of four will receive vouchers up to EC$400 a month.

Mrs. Matthews said SL Horsford & Co Ltd. donated EC$20,000 and Ram’s Trading Ltd. donated $10,000. Other donors included Caribbean Confederation of Credit Unions, the Chamber of Industry and Commerce, Law Offices of Shawna Lake, Harper’s Office Depot and The Cable.

The COVID-19 Relief Drive Initiative ties in with the Chambers’ mission statement, which states to improve the standard and quality of life of all people of St. Kitts and Nevis.

Celia Christopher, Director of Gender Affairs, said her department is thankful for the of the Chamber contribution toward meeting the immediate food needs of this vulnerable population. She thanked all the partners involved in the Chamber COVID-19 Relief Drive Initiative and expressed deep appreciation for their invaluable partnership.

The St. Kitts and Nevis Red Cross Society thanked the Chamber the contribution, which will go a long way in helping vulnerable families.