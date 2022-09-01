ECLAC Hosting Regional Forum on Climate Action Financing

- Advertisement -

A regional forum on investment and financing for climate action in Latin America and the Caribbean is being held by ECLAC

The event is one of the five regional forums ECLAC will organise on initiatives to finance climate action and the sustainable development goals (SDGs), which are being held ahead of the United Nations Climate Change Conference (COP 27) to take place from November 6 to 18 in Egypt.

The conference will bring together high-ranking government authorities and international organisations, together with representatives of the private sector, development and commercial banks, and partners in multilateral and bilateral cooperation.

They will participate in the Roundtable on Climate Finance and the Energy Transition in Latin America and the Caribbean taking place at ECLAC headquarters in the Chilean capital.

The face-to-face and virtual meeting will be opened on Thursday by Amina J. Mohammed, deputy secretary-general of the United Nations, and it will feature four thematic panels that will address, among other issues, the energy transition, electromobility, sustainable and equitable supply chains of essential and strategic minerals for the energy transition, and climate financing for the resilience of Small Island States Developing States (SIDS) and other vulnerable States.

ECLAC expects the round table “to activate processes to finalise investment agreements between those responsible for project portfolios of the governments of Latin America and the Caribbean and financial institutions, by defining concrete opportunities to advance the sustainable energy transition of the region”.

An analysis of the necessary political changes and the bottlenecks that exist for financing and the interaction with sources of financing and investment, both public and private, to mobilise action towards COP 27 will also be examined.

(CMC)