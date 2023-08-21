Ecuador And Guatemala Weekend Elections Go Off Peacefully With Law And Order Top Of Agenda.

- Advertisement -

In Guatemala the virtually unknown anti-corruption crusader Bernardo Arévalo beat the odds to win Guatemala’s presidential election, a victory many hope will stop the country’s democratic backslide. Arévalo, a former academic, diplomat and the son of Guatemala’s first democratically elected president won by a substantial margin.

NPR’s Eyder Peralta says Arévalo was “the unlikeliest candidate to win,” because he had no money — “he didn’t even have billboards” — and he was “running an anti-corruption campaign in a country where the ruling class had launched a hunt for people fighting corruption.”

Thousands of Guatemalans celebrated in the streets on Sunday night, with one telling Peralta that “democracy has been defended.”

Arévalo’s rival has vowed to challenge the results in court, and Guatemala’s Justice Department has threatened to bring charges against him (which Peralta says are widely viewed as politically motivated).

Meanwhile further south in Ecuador left-wing Luisa Gonzalez, a member of the Correista party is leading in Ecuador’s presidential election overshadowed by the assassination of one of the candidates.

With nearly 80% of the votes counted, electoral officials say she has 33%, while her closest rival Daniel Noboa, a businessman, is on 24%.

The top two candidates will now go into a run-off on 15 October.

Some 100,000 police and soldiers were deployed to protect Sunday’s first round of voting.

The snap election was called after President Guillermo Lasso – a conservative former banker and chairman of the Bank of Guayaquil – dissolved parliament to avoid impeachment.

Naturally Gonzalez is running against corruption, but in the past she has run into corruption allegations of her own, being accused of using the presidential place to travel to several places regarded as tax havens.

During her campaign, González had vowed to make former President Rafael Correa a central figure in her administration such as a “principal advisor”. She said that she would treat the United States equally as she would to other countries.She also insisted that the United States should respect the country’s “self-determination”.

Sunday’s voting was peaceful, much to the relief of Ecuadoreans fearful of the political violence that has taken hold of the country. The sale of alcohol is forbidden during election weekends in Ecuador, and perhaps this helped to keep activities on an even keel.

Sources: NPR News, BBC.