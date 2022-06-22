Ecuador Indigenous Groups Condition Talks on Security Force Pullback

- Advertisement -

QUITO, June 21 (Reuters) – Ecuadorean protesters who have held more than a week of marches and road blockades over President Guillermo Lasso’s economic policies, will not meet the government until it withdraws security forces from some areas of the capital, an indigenous leader said Tuesday.

Thousands of demonstrators have marched in Quito over the last week to demand concessions from Lasso, including a fuel price cut, a halt to the expansion of oil production and mining, more time for farmers to pay debt and budget increases for healthcare. read more

The government has responded to the demands but indigenous leaders could not meet to weigh them because of a security force presence in a park where many groups are gathered, Leonidas Iza, leader of the indigenous group CONAIE, said on social media.

“Our conditions suppose a willingness by the national government to reduce repressive actions, overturn the state of exception and demilitarize Arbolito Park,” Iza said, referring to special measures which Lasso extended to six provinces on Monday, from a previous three.

Two people have died during demonstrations, Iza said, while nearly 100 have been injured. Seventy-nine have been arrested, according to indigenous tallies.

Security forces and protesters clashed in the capital on Tuesday afternoon, with some demonstrators throwing sticks. Security forces responded by firing tear gas and non-lethal projectiles, according to a Reuters witness.

The attorney general’s office said in a statement its main office had been attacked, though it did not specify by whom.

Protests first erupted last October after Lasso, a conservative former banker, froze prices for the most-used gasoline and diesel at higher rates than before he took office. The situation calmed after the government opened talks but indigenous leaders say it is not listening to their concerns.