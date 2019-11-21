The education of citizens about what it means to be an entrepreneur is a key objective for Global Entrepreneurship Week (GEW) 2019, Minister with responsibility for International Trade, the Honourable Lindsay Grant, said during an address to the nation Tuesday.

“Education is key to make our people well rounded, informed and productive citizens,” he said.

Global Entrepreneurship Week started Monday and runs through Sunday under the themes GEW Education, GEW Ecosystems and GEW Inclusion.

“This GEW, we will continue our engagement with schools, working with the very young to foster their interests and creativity so that we can effectively grow the young population of entrepreneurs in St. Kitts and Nevis,” said Minister Grant, adding only through education will the nation of St. Kitts and Nevis “be able to raise awareness of entrepreneurs as a career choice.”

Minister Grant also spoke about entrepreneurial ecosystems, saying the government will be “sharing knowledge, inspiring and connecting individuals to organizations in order to support the development of our entrepreneurial community” throughout the week.

The Minister highlighted inclusion, saying that part of the theme serves to “remind others that our work is about everyone regardless of race, age, gender, background or location in St. Kitts and Nevis,” adding the government has “a great supporting role to play by helping entrepreneurs in St. Kitts and Nevis to flourish.”

Text: Address for Global Entrepreneurship Week 2019 by Minister of International Trade, Hon. Lindsay Grant