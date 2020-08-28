BASSETERRE, St. Kitts -– Citizens and residents are being urged to play their part in ensuring that all health protocols are adhered to as the Ministry of Education prepares for the reopening of Schools in September, according to Minister of Education the Honourable Jonel Powell.

“It is incumbent on me to remind everyone that what happens in the weeks ahead is largely dependent upon each of us,” said Hon. Powell. “It depends on our actions and continued diligence to social distancing, taking all necessary precautions to keep each other safe. It means wearing masks, washing hands and being honest about your health assessments.”

He said the plan is focused on striking an appropriate balance on student learning and safety.

“The Ministry of Education’s framework for reopening schools strikes a balance between the educational needs of students and ensuring health protocols are adhered to in a sustainable fashion,” said Powell. “We offer an approach that they hope will lead to more face-to-face school time for the nation’s children.”

He made a special plea for parents to be extremely vigilant.

“Parents and guardians are the strongest allies,” concluded Powell. “By conducting daily morning temperature checks and providing extra vigilance [parents] help ensure that healthy children are boarding buses and entering school buildings.”