Educational Landscape In St. Kitts And Nevis To Be Revolutionized With OneLern Program

Basseterre, St. Kitts – The Ministry of Education within the Federation of St. Kitts and Nevis has partnered with Fortunapix, a leading education technology provider to transform the education landscape by digitizing learning systems across the Federation using the OneLern platform.

During the radio and television show ‘In Focus’ on November 29, Senior Director of Fortunapix, Satyajit Behera highlighted the versatility of the OneLern platform.

“Our platform is basically compatible with a laptop; it is compatible with a tablet; it is compatible with the Chromebook. We do not restrict our platform to a particular set of devices,” he said.

OneLern’s library feature offers digital interactive textbooks, ensuring that students have access to educational resources regardless of their internet connectivity. Mr. Behera demonstrated the platform’s offline capabilities by accessing books and videos without an internet connection. This feature is a testament to OneLern’s commitment to inclusivity and accessibility in education.

The platform goes beyond traditional learning materials, incorporating interactive videos, quizzes, and activities. He also highlighted that teachers can create customized exams, including multiple-choice assessments that are automatically graded, making the teachers jobs more efficient. The analytics feature provides personalized reports for each student, enabling teachers to track progress effectively.

Recognizing the response to global challenges such as lockdowns as a result of the pandemic in 2020, OneLern also provides features tailored to situations like the COVID-19 outbreak, allowing for the seamless continuation of education through live virtual classes.

The OneLern program comes pre-installed on the laptops and tablets presented to students as part of the Enhancing Learning Continuity and Inclusion Project.

The Ministry of Education is enthusiastic about the transformative impact of OneLern and the support it offers to the education system. Its implementation will have a direct impact on elevating not only the students and teachers with the federation, but the entirety of the educational system at large.