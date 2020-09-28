BASSETERRE, St. Kitts — COVID-19 has advanced the use of technology in our everyday lives. As such, Senior Assistant Secretary in the Ministry of Education, Dr. Tricia Esdaille encourages students to consider taking up Information Technology.

“As we look at the subjects across the board that our students are taking, I want to encourage students that will sit this year and the future years to look at the area of Information Technology,” said Dr. Esdaille. “When we look at business, technology and Technical and Vocational Education and Training subjects we find a lot of people sit things like Electronic Documentation Preparation and know it is critical to your ability to perform in school and in the workplace.”

She said COVID-19 served as a lesson to many.

“If COVID-19 has taught us anything is that we must increase our skills when it comes to technology, media and communications,” said Dr. Esdaille. “Many of the barriers for continued education here and around the world are addressed through continued and distance education. That means teachers and students must be familiar with what it means to utilize technology and not just for social media or gaming but for work and study.”

Dr Esdaille used the occasion to encourage students not to shy away from the more technical subjects and technology courses but encouraged them to continue excelling.