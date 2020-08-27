BASSETERRE, St. Kitts — Educators in St. Kitts and Nevis are currently undergoing a series of training activities to prepare for the reopening of schools for the 2020-2021 academic school year which commences September 7.



“As the Ministry of Education prepares for the reopening of schools in September a multiplicity of training sessions are currently taking place,” said Chief Education Officer, Dr. Debbie Isaac, at the August 26 National Emergency Operations Centre COVID-19 Briefing.



Education officers and principals will be trained on Aug. 27 in the use of Microsoft teams for online teaching. All teachers will commence this training on August 28 with a September 3 completion date.



Dr. Isaac noted that the training will be extremely beneficial.



“These training sessions will be very useful for our teachers as we prepare for the blended approach to teaching and learning,” said Dr. Isaac. “Those schools will be a part of the shift system which will be engaging students via teams for some of their lessons.”

As is the norm, teachers return to work the last two weeks in August before the start of the new school term to prepare them for the year ahead.